OnePlus Pad 4 Launch Live: OnePlus Pad 4 with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, 13,380mAh launching soon

OnePlus is all set to launch its latest tablet in India, the OnePlus Pad 4. The succesor to last year's OnePlus Pad 3 will come with a 3.4K display, latest Qualcomm processor and runs on OxygenOS 16.
OnePlus Pad 4 launch time in India
OnePlus Pad 4 will launch in India at 12noon today. OnePlus has not shared a live-streaming link for the tablet, suggesting that it will likely debut via a press release.
OnePlus Pad 4 full specifications:
OnePlus Pad Pad 4 will come with a 13.2-inch 3.4K IPS LCS display with a 144Hz refresh rate, the same specs as last year's OnePlus Pad 3.
What is changing is the process underneath, which is being upgraded from the Snapdragon 8 Elite from last year to the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 on the Pad 4. The tablet will be paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. The tablet is said to come with an Antutu score of over 4.1 million.
It will come packed with a 13,380mAh battery, up from the 12,140mAh on its predecessor.
OnePLus Pad 4 accessories:
OnePlus has confirmed that the Pad 4 will come with a a new Stylo Pro for writing and sketching. The company has also redesigned the smart keyboard which now comes with a hinge mechanism for more more sturdiness.
OnePlus Pad 4 expected price:
OnePlus Pad 3 launched in India at a starting price of ₹47,999 and went up to ₹52,999 for the top end variant. With a growing memory chip shortage there has been a sharp increase in the prices of smartphones and tablets and its likely that the Pad 4 could also get a price hike.
OnePlus Pad 4 will come with a 13,380mAh battery with support for 80W of wired fast charging, adapter included inside the box. The tablet will come running on OnePlus's OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16.
The Pad 4 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 which is the same processor seen on the OnePlus 15 and other flagship phones launched this year including the Samsung Galaxy S26 and iQOO 15.
OnePlus Pad 4 will debut in India at 12noon. The tablet will most likely be unveiled either via a press release or via a promotional video and one should not expect a live-streaming video for the event.
Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market. <br> His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022). <br> Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip. <br><br> You can find Aman on <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/aman-gupta-894180214">LinkedIn</a> and on X at <a href="https://x.com/nobugsfound">@nobugsfound</a>, or reach him via email at <a href="aman.gupta@htdigital.in">aman.gupta@htdigital.in</a>.
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