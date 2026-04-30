OnePlus Pad 4 Launch Live: OnePlus Pad 4 with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, 13,380mAh launching soon

OnePlus is all set to launch its latest tablet in India, the OnePlus Pad 4. The succesor to last year's OnePlus Pad 3 will come with a 3.4K display, latest Qualcomm processor and runs on OxygenOS 16.

OnePlus Pad 4 launch time in India

OnePlus Pad 4 will launch in India at 12noon today. OnePlus has not shared a live-streaming link for the tablet, suggesting that it will likely debut via a press release.

OnePlus Pad 4 full specifications:

OnePlus Pad Pad 4 will come with a 13.2-inch 3.4K IPS LCS display with a 144Hz refresh rate, the same specs as last year's OnePlus Pad 3.

What is changing is the process underneath, which is being upgraded from the Snapdragon 8 Elite from last year to the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 on the Pad 4. The tablet will be paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. The tablet is said to come with an Antutu score of over 4.1 million.

It will come packed with a 13,380mAh battery, up from the 12,140mAh on its predecessor.

OnePLus Pad 4 accessories:

OnePlus has confirmed that the Pad 4 will come with a a new Stylo Pro for writing and sketching. The company has also redesigned the smart keyboard which now comes with a hinge mechanism for more more sturdiness.

OnePlus Pad 4 expected price:

OnePlus Pad 3 launched in India at a starting price of ₹47,999 and went up to ₹52,999 for the top end variant. With a growing memory chip shortage there has been a sharp increase in the prices of smartphones and tablets and its likely that the Pad 4 could also get a price hike.