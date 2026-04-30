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OnePlus Pad 4 with 13.2-inch display, 13,380mAh battery launched in India: Price, specs and features

OnePlus has unveiled the OnePlus Pad 4 with 13.2-inch 3.4K display, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, and new AI features. 

Aman Gupta
Updated30 Apr 2026, 12:10 PM IST
OnePlus Pad 4 has debuted in India
OnePlus Pad 4 has debuted in India
AI Quick Read

OnePlus has launched the new OnePlus Pad 4 with a 13.2-inch 3.4K display, the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, and a host of new AI features. The new premium tablet is designed for creators and professionals and will take on the likes of the Apple iPad Pro and Samsung Galaxy Tab S-series.

OnePlus Pad 4 price and launch offers:

The launch price and offers of Pad 4 will be updated soon.

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OnePlus Pad 4 specs:

The new OnePlus Pad 4 features a massive 13.2-inch 3.4K (3392 x 2400) LCD display with the brand's signature 7:5 aspect ratio and an adaptive 144Hz refresh rate. The panel reaches 700 nits of typical brightness and up to 1000 nits in High Brightness Mode.

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As for performance, the new tablet is powered by the top-tier Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Mobile processor. The Pad 4 features up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. To keep temperatures in check during intense workloads, OnePlus has also included a massive 45,260mm² vapor chamber.

The tablet runs on OxygenOS 16.0 out of the box. The UI comes equipped with artificial intelligence features like AI Writer for generating text, AI Summary for condensing documents, and an AI Painter to convert hand-drawn tables into editable charts.

To power the large screen and heavy processing, OnePlus has packed a massive 13,380mAh battery that supports 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging. The tablet also comes with an eight-speaker setup featuring four woofers and four tweeters with spatial audio support.

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OnePlus is also offering the new Stylo Pro and a Smart Keyboard separately. The tablet weighs in at 672g and comes with a 5.94mm thickness. It comes with suport for Wi-Fi7 and Bluetooth 6.0 while coming in Dune Glow and Sage Mist colour options.

FeatureSpecification
Display13.2-inch 3.4K (3392x2400) LCD, 144Hz adaptive refresh rate, 1000 nits HBM, 7:5 ratio
ProcessorSnapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Mobile Platform
RAM & StorageUp to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, Up to 512GB UFS 4.1 Storage
Battery & Charging13,380 mAh battery, 80W SUPERVOOC charging
Operating SystemOxygenOS 16.0
Audio8 Speakers (4 woofers, 4 tweeters) with Spatial Audio
ConnectivityWi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, USB-C (USB 3.2 Gen1 @ 5Gbps)
Dimensions & Weight289.71 mm x 209.76 mm x 5.94 mm, 672g
Accessories (Sold Separately)OnePlus Stylo Pro, OnePlus Pad 4 Smart Keyboard
ColorsDune Glow, Sage Mist

About the Author

Aman Gupta

Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More

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