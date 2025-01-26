OnePlus Pad is getting a great offer during Flipkart Republic Bonanza sale which takes the price of tablet to under ₹ 20,000. Launched in 2023, the OnePlus Pad is still a competitive option due to its good quality display, powerful processor and huge battery.

OnePlus launched its first tablet back in 2023, and has since released its successor. However, the OnePlus Pad still remains popular thanks to its competitive pricing and the features it offers. During Flipkart's Republic Day Bonanza sale, the OnePlus Pad is getting another discount, which could make it an enticing option for anyone looking for a tablet in the ₹20,000 price range.

OnePlus Pad price cut in India: OnePlus Pad is currently priced at ₹22,249 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage model. There's also an instant bank discount of ₹2,500 if you pay with an HDFC Bank credit card, bringing the effective price down to ₹19,749. To put this in perspective, the OnePlus Pad was launched in April 2023 at a price of ₹39,999.

OnePlus Pad specifications: The OnePlus Pad boasts an 11.6-inch LCD screen with FHD+ resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and 500 nits of brightness. It is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset and can offer up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The tablet has a single WiFi variant and features a 13MP rear camera that supports EIS and can record videos at 30fps, as well as an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Measuring 6.5mm in thickness and weighing 552gm, the OnePlus Pad has a 9,510 mAh battery that supports 65W SuperVOOC charging technology. It is worth noting that the tablet does not have a 3.5mm headphone jack, so users will need to connect Bluetooth earbuds to it.

Should you buy OnePlus Pad at ₹ 20,000? The Flipkart sale has made the OnePlus Pad one of the best options available under ₹20,000 right now. Despite being almost two years old, the tablet still manages to compete with most of the options available on the market right now thanks to its powerful processor, good quality display and huge battery.