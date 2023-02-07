OnePlus Pad, company's first ever tab launched with Dimensity 9000 SoC: Details
- The OnePlus Pad features a 11.6-inch 2.8K display with a refresh rate of 144 Hz and 500 nits of brightness. It supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+. The Pad is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset along with Mali G710 GPU for graphics and is paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The OnePlus Pad runs on OxygenOS based on Android 13.
OnePlus has introduced its first ever tablet called OnePlus Pad at its OnePlus Cloud 11 event in New Delhi. The smart tablet from OnePlus features a 144Hz display with 67W charging. It is powered by a Dimensity 9000 chipset.
