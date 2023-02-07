OnePlus Pad, company's first ever tab launched with Dimensity 9000 SoC: Details

OnePlus has introduced its first ever tablet called OnePlus Pad at its OnePlus Cloud 11 event in New Delhi. The smart tablet from OnePlus features a 144Hz display with 67W charging. It is powered by a Dimensity 9000 chipset.

OnePlus Pad: Features and Specifications

The OnePlus Pad will be available for sale in India from April. The price of OnePlus Pad has not been revealed officially. However, it is expected to be around ₹39,999. It will be offered in a Halo Green colour option. As of now, the price of the tablet has not been revealed.

The OnePlus Pad features a 11.6-inch 2.8K display with a refresh rate of 144 Hz and 500 nits of brightness. It supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+. The Pad is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset along with Mali G710 GPU for graphics and is paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The OnePlus Pad runs on OxygenOS based on Android 13.

The device gets a CNC aluminum unibody along with 2.5D curved glass display with 88 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

In terms of battery backup, the OnePlus Pad packs a 9,510mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. The device promises a one-month standby time. For optics, it houses a 13MP primary rear camera with an LED flash. It comes with an 8MP shooter for selfies and video-calling. Interestingly, OnePlus extended support for Stylus and keyboard attachment.

Some other features of the OnePlus Pad include Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support, Omnibearing Sound Field, Seamless Integration with the company’s smartphones and more.

Moreover, OnePlus has also taken the wraps off its latest flagship phone - OnePlus 11 5G in India. The smartphone was unveiled at the OnePlus Cloud 11 event in New Delhi today. It comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and boasts of a50MP Sony IMX890 sensor with advanced Hasselblad cameras.

OnePlus 11 5G is offered in two models – 8GB + 128GB and 16GB+256GB. The former carries a price tag of ₹56,999, while the latter costs ₹61,999. Pre-bookings for OnePlus 11 5G starts today. Open sale will start on February 14 via Amazon and OnePlus India website.