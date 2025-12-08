OnePlus Pad Go 2 sale date, display, processor and battery details confirmed ahead of 17 December launch

OnePlus has confirmed the sale date and other key details about the company’s upcoming OnePlus Pad Go 2, which will be making its debut alongside the OnePlus 15R on 17 December. The upcoming tablet has also been confirmed to come in Shadow Black and Lavender Drift colourways.

OnePlus Pad Go 2: What’s confirmed so far? OnePlus Pad Go 2 features a 12.1-inch 120Hz LCD display with a 7:5 aspect ratio and an 88.5% display-to-body ratio. The panel offers a pixel density of 284 PPI, 98% DCI-P3 colour coverage, and 900 nits of peak brightness in High Brightness Mode. The display also supports Dolby Vision, and OnePlus says the Pad Go 2 has received TÜV Rheinland Intelligent Eye Care 4.0 certification.

Under the hood, the tablet is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra octa-core chipset built on a 4nm process. It comes with support for 8GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The tablet is backed by a massive 10,050mAh battery with support for 33W SUPERVOOC wired charging, which OnePlus claims can deliver up to 15 hours of video playback or up to 60 days of standby time. Notably, the device also supports wired reverse charging, which should allow it to power other devices like smartphones, though the exact reverse charging speeds are currently unclear.

The tablet will also come with support for the Pad Go 2 Stylo, making it the first tablet in OnePlus’s budget-friendly series to support a stylus. The Stylo is also said to support fast charging and offer up to half a day of battery life with just a 10-minute charge.

The Pad Go 2 also supports Open Canvas, the split-screen multitasking experience that first debuted with the OnePlus Open and later arrived on the OnePlus Pad 2 and Pad 3. Meanwhile, OnePlus has said that 5G support will be available on the tablet, but it will be limited to the Shadow Black variant.

OnePlus lines up Pad Go 2 with Android 16. (OnePlus)

The new tablet will go on sale from 18 December at 12 PM, just a day after the launch.

