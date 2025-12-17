OnePlus Pad Go 2 with Dimensity 7300 processor, 10,050mAh battery launched in India: Price, specs and more

OnePlus has launched its latest mid-range tablet in India, the OnePlus Pad Go 2. The new tablet will compete against the likes of the Redmi Pad Pro and Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+.
OnePlus Pad Go 2 is priced at ₹26,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, ₹29,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB Wi-Fi model, and ₹32,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant with 5G.
The tablet is available in two colour options: a matte-finished Shadow Black and a textured Lavender Drift. The Pad Go 2 is also the first OnePlus budget tablet with stylus support. The OnePlus Pad Go 2 Stylo is sold separately and comes with a claimed battery life of up to 20 hours.
Display and design OnePlus Pad Go 2 features a 12.1-inch 2.8K LCD display with a resolution of 2800 x 1980 pixels and a pixel density of 284 ppi. The tablet comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and can hit a peak brightness of 900 nits.
The Pad Go 2 comes with a 7:5 aspect ratio, which OnePlus claims offers 14 percent more active area than a traditional 16:10 screen, making it better suited for reading and document work.
The tablet comes with a thickness of just 6.83mm and weighs under 600 grams.
Under the hood, the OnePlus Pad Go 2 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra chipset built on a 4nm process and is paired with 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.
OnePlus Pad Go 2 runs on OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16. OnePlus says the tablet has been TÜV SÜD certified for 48 months of smooth performance.
The tablet packs a massive 10,050mAh battery with support for 33W wired fast charging. However, the Pad Go 2 ships with a 45W charger in the box. Notably, the tablet also supports 6.5W reverse charging, allowing it to act as a power bank for your phone in emergencies.
The OnePlus Pad Go 2 is the company’s first tablet to offer a 5G variant, exclusive to the top-end Shadow Black model. This allows users to make phone calls and send messages directly using a SIM card. The tablet also supports connectivity features with other OnePlus devices, enabling phone screen mirroring, clipboard sync, and mobile data sharing.
