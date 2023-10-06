OnePlus Pad Go debuts in India with MediaTek Helio SoC: Check price, features and more
The OnePlus Pad Go in India starts at Rs. 19,999 with 2.4K LCD display, MediaTek Helio G99, 8GB RAM, 8,000mAh battery, and Dolby Atmos speakers.
OnePlus has finally launched its much hyped OnePlus Pad Go tablet in the Indian market. The budget-friendly tablet from OnePlus is priced starting at Rs. 19,999 in India, with different variants. It features an 11.35-inch 2.4K display, MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, 8GB RAM, 8,000mAh battery, and various sensors, offering a feature-rich tablet experience.