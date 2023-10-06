comScore
OnePlus Pad Go debuts in India with MediaTek Helio SoC: Check price, features and more

The OnePlus Pad Go in India starts at Rs. 19,999 with 2.4K LCD display, MediaTek Helio G99, 8GB RAM, 8,000mAh battery, and Dolby Atmos speakers.

The tablet is equipped with an 8-megapixel rear camera with electronic image stabilization (EIS) support, while the front camera is also an 8-megapixel shooter. (OnePlus)Premium
The tablet is equipped with an 8-megapixel rear camera with electronic image stabilization (EIS) support, while the front camera is also an 8-megapixel shooter. (OnePlus)

OnePlus has finally launched its much hyped OnePlus Pad Go tablet in the Indian market. The budget-friendly tablet from OnePlus is priced starting at Rs. 19,999 in India, with different variants. It features an 11.35-inch 2.4K display, MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, 8GB RAM, 8,000mAh battery, and various sensors, offering a feature-rich tablet experience.

OnePlus Pad Go: Price in India

The price of the OnePlus Pad Go in India starts at Rs. 19,999 for the Wi-Fi only, 128GB storage variant. The LTE-enabled lower storage model is priced at Rs. 21,999, while the LTE model with 256GB storage is available for Rs. 23,999. The tablet will be offered in a sole Twin Mint color option, with pre-orders commencing on October 12 at 12pm IST.

OnePlus Pad Go: Specifications

The tablet comes equipped with Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.2 right out of the box. It features an 11.35-inch 2.4K (2408 x 1720 pixels) LCD display, boasting a fixed 90Hz refresh rate, a pixel density of 220ppi, a touch sampling rate of 180Hz, and a peak brightness of 400nits.

Under the hood, the OnePlus Pad Go is driven by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and storage options of up to 256GB on UFS 2.2. The tablet is equipped with an 8-megapixel rear camera with electronic image stabilization (EIS) support, while the front camera is also an 8-megapixel shooter.

Regarding battery life, the OnePlus Pad Go is equipped with an 8,000mAh battery and supports 33W SUPERVOOC charging. OnePlus states that the tablet can achieve 514 hours of standby life. For audio capabilities, the OnePlus Pad Go features Omnibearing Sound Field and Dolby Atmos quad speakers. In terms of connectivity, it offers Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), 802.11a/b/g/n/, Bluetooth 5.2, and a USB Type-C port.

For sensors, the tablet is equipped with several sensors, including a geomagnetic sensor, light sensor, acceleration sensor, gyroscope, and a hall sensor. Additionally, it offers a face unlock feature. In terms of dimensions, it measures 25.512 x 18.804 x 0.689 cm and has a weight of 532 grams.

 

 

Updated: 06 Oct 2023, 06:59 PM IST
Next Story
