OnePlus Pad Go pre-order starts today, sale on Oct 20: Launch offers, price, specifications and more
OnePlus Pad Go starting from ₹19,999 will be availabe for pre-orders from today while the budget tablet will go on sale from October 20 onwards.
OnePlus Pad Go will be available for pre-orders on major e-commerce websites along with OnePlus Expereince stores from today at 12 PM onwards. The budget tablet is toned down version of OnePlus Pad and is aimed at delivering an expansive entertainment experience.
