OnePlus Pad Go will be available for pre-orders on major e-commerce websites along with OnePlus Expereince stores from today at 12 PM onwards. The budget tablet is toned down version of OnePlus Pad and is aimed at delivering an expansive entertainment experience.

Launch offers:

Users making the pre-orders for the OnePlus Pad Go from today and get a bank discount of ₹2,000 on the use of ICICI, OneCard, SBI, ICICI, Kotak, and Axis cards. They can also get a free OnePlus Pad Go Folio Cover worth ₹1,399.

The OnePlus Pad Go will be available from October 20 onwards on Flipkart, Amazon, OnePlus website and app, OnePlus Experience stores, Reliance, Croma along with other key offline outlets.

OnePlus Pad Go price:

The price of the OnePlus Pad Go in India starts at ₹19,999 for the Wi-Fi only, 128GB storage variant. The LTE-enabled lower storage model is priced at ₹21,999, while the LTE model with 256GB storage is available for ₹23,999.

OnePlus Pad Go specifications:

The tablet comes equipped with Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.2 right out of the box. It features an 11.35-inch 2.4K (2408 x 1720 pixels) LCD display, boasting a fixed 90Hz refresh rate, a pixel density of 220ppi, a touch sampling rate of 180Hz, and a peak brightness of 400nits.

Under the hood, the OnePlus Pad Go is driven by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and storage options of up to 256GB on UFS 2.2. The tablet is equipped with an 8-megapixel rear camera with electronic image stabilization (EIS) support, while the front camera is also an 8-megapixel shooter.

Regarding battery life, the OnePlus Pad Go is equipped with an 8,000mAh battery and supports 33W SUPERVOOC charging. OnePlus states that the tablet can achieve 514 hours of standby life. For audio capabilities, the OnePlus Pad Go features Omnibearing Sound Field and Dolby Atmos quad speakers. In terms of connectivity, it offers Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), 802.11a/b/g/n/, Bluetooth 5.2, and a USB Type-C port.

