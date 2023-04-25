OnePlus Pad is finally here. The company has announced the price of its first tablet for the Indian market. To recall, the OnePlus Pad tablet was first showcased at the OnePlus Cloud 11 event earlier this year alongside the launch of OnePlus 11 Pro.

The company has now revealed the device’s India pricing.

OnePlus Pad India price

OnePlus Pad is offered in two RAM variants. The base model packs 8GB RAM with 128GB storage. It is priced at ₹37,999. The other variant on the other hand has 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, carrying a price tag of ₹39,999.

Offered in Halo Green colour, buyers of OnePlus Pad can avail an instant discount of ₹2,000 with ICICI Bank credit cards, EMIs and net banking. There is an exchange offer of up to ₹5,000.

OnePlus Pad India availability

OnePlus Pad will be up for pre-orders in India starting April 28. It will be available via Amazon and the company’s official website.

OnePlus Pad features

The OnePlus Pad features a 11.6-inch 2.8K display with a refresh rate of 144 Hz and 500 nits of brightness. It supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+. The Pad is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset along with Mali G710 GPU for graphics and is paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The OnePlus Pad runs on OxygenOS based on Android 13.

The device gets a CNC aluminum unibody along with 2.5D curved glass display with 88 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

In terms of battery backup, the OnePlus Pad packs a 9,510mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. The device promises a one-month standby time. For optics, it houses a 13MP primary rear camera with an LED flash. It comes with an 8MP shooter for selfies and video-calling. Interestingly, OnePlus extended support for Stylus and keyboard attachment.

Other features of the OnePlus Pad include Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support, Omnibearing Sound Field, Seamless Integration with the company’s smartphones and more.