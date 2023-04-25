OnePlus Pad India price starts at ₹37,999, pre-order begins April 282 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 01:41 PM IST
- OnePlus Pad is offered in two RAM variants. The base model packs 8GB RAM with 128GB storage. It is priced at ₹37,999. The other variant on the other hand has 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, carrying a price tag of ₹39,999.
OnePlus Pad is finally here. The company has announced the price of its first tablet for the Indian market. To recall, the OnePlus Pad tablet was first showcased at the OnePlus Cloud 11 event earlier this year alongside the launch of OnePlus 11 Pro.
