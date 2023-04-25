OnePlus Pad features

The OnePlus Pad features a 11.6-inch 2.8K display with a refresh rate of 144 Hz and 500 nits of brightness. It supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+. The Pad is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset along with Mali G710 GPU for graphics and is paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The OnePlus Pad runs on OxygenOS based on Android 13.