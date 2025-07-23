OnePlus Pad Lite tablet launched in India with MediaTek Helio G100 chipset: Price, specifications, features and more

Chinese tech giant OnePlus has officially launched the OnePlus Pad Lite tablet in India. The device will be available in two configurations, with sales set to begin from 1 August via multiple online and offline platforms.

OnePlus Pad Lite: Specifications and features The tablet is equipped with an 11-inch HD+ LCD panel, offering a resolution of 1,920 x 1,200 pixels, a 90Hz refresh rate, and 10-bit colour depth. It also includes TÜV Rheinland certifications aimed at reducing eye strain. The Pad Lite is powered by MediaTek’s Helio G100 chipset, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It runs OxygenOS 15.0.1, based on Android 15.

In terms of imaging, the tablet features 5MP cameras on both the front and rear. Audio output is handled by a quad-speaker system certified for Hi-Res Audio. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C, and support for 4G LTE in select models. The device supports several audio codecs, such as SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX HD, and LDAC.

In terms of battery, the OnePlus Pad Lite houses a 9,340mAh battery that supports 33W wired fast charging via SuperVOOC technology. Additional features include facial recognition for device unlocking.

OnePlus Pad Lite: Pricing in India The tablet is priced at ₹15,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage (Wi-Fi only) variant. A second model offering 8GB RAM and LTE connectivity is priced at ₹17,999. OnePlus is offering a limited-time discount of ₹2,000 and an additional ₹1,000 launch offer, along with no-cost EMI plans for up to six months with select banks. The device is available in a single Aero Blue colour option.

Retail availability includes the OnePlus India website, Amazon, Flipkart, the OnePlus Store App, and various partner outlets such as Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, and Bajaj Electronics.