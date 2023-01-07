OnePlus may soon launch its first tablet in India. Likely to be called the OnePlus Pad, the tablet has reportedly entered the testing in the country. According to a report by Mysmartprice, the device is internally codenamed Aries. It adds that the OnePlus Pad could launch along with OnePlus 11R around June later this year.

OnePlus Pad is rumoured to come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor. It is tipped to come with a 12.4-inch full HD+ OLED screen. The device is said to come with an 8MP camera at the front for selfies and video calls.

The tablet may pack 6GB of RAM. It may offer up to 128GB internal storage capacity. OnePlus Pad will feature a dual camera at the back. The camera setup may consist a 13MP primary camera paired with a 5MP secondary sensor.

The upcoming OnePlus Pad is said to be backed by a 10,090mAh battery. It may offer 45 watt fast charging technology. A report previously suggested that the tablet could be priced above ₹30,000. It is tipped to be priced CNY 2,999 which roughly translates to ₹34,500. The device was tipped to launch in 2022, but that didn’t happen.

Recently, OnePlus launched its latest number series in China. The company unveiled the OnePlus 11 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. The handset runs on Android 13 with ColorOS 13.0 on top and sports a 6.7-inch QHD+ Samsung LTPO 3.0 AMOLED display with 20.1:9 aspect ratio along with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It gets an always on display support and comes with a pixel density of 525ppi with a peak brightness of up to 1300 nits.

The device features three camera sensors on the back. It has a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. The device also comes with a 48MP Sony IMX58 ultra-wide angle sensor with f/2.2 lens and a 32MP portrait sensor. There is a 16MP sensor at the front with a f/2.4 lens for selfies.