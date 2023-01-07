OnePlus Pad may launch in India soon, reportedly enters testing in India2 min read . Updated: 07 Jan 2023, 03:11 PM IST
- OnePlus Pad is rumoured to come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor. It is internally codenamed Aries.
OnePlus may soon launch its first tablet in India. Likely to be called the OnePlus Pad, the tablet has reportedly entered the testing in the country. According to a report by Mysmartprice, the device is internally codenamed Aries. It adds that the OnePlus Pad could launch along with OnePlus 11R around June later this year.