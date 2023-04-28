OnePlus Pad now available for pre-order. Details on sale, booking and offers

In February, OnePlus unveiled its inaugural tablet along with the OnePlus 11 series smartphones and Buds Pro 2 series TWS earbuds. A few months later, the company revealed all the specifics about the Indian launch, including the pricing and features. The OnePlus Pad is now available for pre-order, and prospective buyers can visit OnePlus' official website, the Amazon India website, or OnePlus' exclusive offline stores to place their orders.

The OnePlus Pad is set to hit the market on May 1, and customers will be able to purchase it from various online and offline channels, including Amazon.in and Flipkart. Moroever, the OnePlus Pad is available in two configurations: 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB. The former has a price tag of ₹37,999, while the latter is priced at ₹39,999. The Android tablet can be purchased from several online platforms such as Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, OnePlus.in, and the OnePlus Store app.

Customers can also buy the tablet offline from the OnePlus Experience Stores, as well as select Reliance and Croma stores.

OnePlus is providing an instant discount of ₹2,000 to purchasers who use ICICI Bank cards or opt for EMI transactions on the OnePlus.in, the OnePlus Store app, Amazon, Flipkart, OnePlus Experience Stores, and select partner stores. Buyers can also select the no-cost EMI option for up to 12 months. Pre-order customers will receive a free Folio case valued at ₹1,499.

Additionally, through the OnePlus Xchange Program, buyers can save an extra ₹5,000 on the exchange of OnePlus smartphones or ₹3,000 on the exchange of select smartphones and tablets.

Specifications and features

The OnePlus Pad boasts an 11.6-inch LCD screen with FHD+ resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and 500 nits of brightness. It is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset and can offer up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The tablet has a single WiFi variant and features a 13MP rear camera that supports EIS and can record videos at 30fps, as well as an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Measuring 6.5mm in thickness and weighing 552gm, the OnePlus Pad has a 9,510 mAh battery that supports 65W SuperVOOC charging technology. It is worth noting that the tablet does not have a 3.5mm headphone jack, so users will need to connect Bluetooth earbuds to it.