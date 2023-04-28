OnePlus Pad now available for pre-order. Details on sale, booking and offers

OnePlus Pad now available for pre-order. Details on sale, booking and offers2 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 04:16 PM IST
The OnePlus Pad is set to hit the market on May 1, and customers will be able to purchase it from various online and offline channels, including Amazon.in and Flipkart.
In February, OnePlus unveiled its inaugural tablet along with the OnePlus 11 series smartphones and Buds Pro 2 series TWS earbuds. A few months later, the company revealed all the specifics about the Indian launch, including the pricing and features. The OnePlus Pad is now available for pre-order, and prospective buyers can visit OnePlus' official website, the Amazon India website, or OnePlus' exclusive offline stores to place their orders.
