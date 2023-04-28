OnePlus Pad now available for pre-order. Details on sale, booking and offers

The OnePlus Pad is set to hit the market on May 1, and customers will be able to purchase it from various online and offline channels, including Amazon.in and Flipkart. Moroever, the OnePlus Pad is available in two configurations: 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB. The former has a price tag of ₹37,999, while the latter is priced at ₹39,999. The Android tablet can be purchased from several online platforms such as Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, OnePlus.in, and the OnePlus Store app.