OnePlus Pad Pro key specifications leaked ahead of imminent launch: Everything we know so far
Rumors suggest OnePlus may launch the OnePlus Pad Pro with key accessories receiving FCC certification. Expected specifications include a 12.1-inch 3K display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, 13MP rear camera, and 9510mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.
OnePlus launched its first tablet in April last year, and rumours suggest that it may be preparing to launch a new tablet next month. While the OnePlus Pad 2 is said to be delayed until next year, the Oppo sub-brand may be looking to introduce another powerful tablet, which could be called the OnePlus Pad Pro.