OnePlus launched its first tablet in April last year, and rumours suggest that it may be preparing to launch a new tablet next month. While the OnePlus Pad 2 is said to be delayed until next year, the Oppo sub-brand may be looking to introduce another powerful tablet, which could be called the OnePlus Pad Pro.

Prior to an official announcement from the company, a report from Chinese publication ITHome has revealed that some key tablet accessories from OnePlus have received FCC certification, including a keyboard and stylus.

The report reveals that the upcoming keyboard will have the model number OPK2402 and will be manufactured by Tinlong Mobile. It is said to feature a six-row key layout, a large touchpad and an NFC chip. The stylus is also said to come with an FPC Bluetooth antenna, meaning it will connect to the tablet wirelessly.

Apart from the accessories, another leak has also revealed many key specifications about the OnePlus Pad Pro, including its display, chipset and battery.

OnePlus Pad Pro specifications (expected):

According to tipster TECHINFOSOCIALS on X (formerly Twitter), the OnePlus Pad Pro could feature a 12.1-inch 3K LCD display with a peak brightness of 900 nits and a resolution of 3000 x 2120 pixels.

The tablet is rumoured to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and could be paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

The upcoming OnePlus tablet is said to feature a 13MP rear camera. It could also have an 8MP shooter for selfies and video calls. The OnePlus Pad Pro could come with a 9510mAh battery and support for 67W fast charging. In terms of connectivity, the tablet has been tipped to come with Bluetooth 5.4, WiFi 7 and NFC support. The OnePlus Pad Pro is also likely to come with support for a stylus with a built-in linear motor.

