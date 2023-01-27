OnePlus Pad to launch in India on Feb 7 along with other devices: What to expect

OnePlus will be launching its OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11R, OnePlus Buds Pro and its new smart TV on February 7 at the Cloud 11 event. The Chinese technology company has confirmed the launch of its upcoming first Android tablet in the country.

Recently, OnePlus has confirmed that the company will be launching its first Android tablet in India at the Cloud 11 event on February 07, 2023 along with several other devices. The Chinese technology company has teased the image of its upcoming tablet that also hints about its single lens rear camera.

According to a TechRadar report, the alleged picture of the OnePlus Pad shows the tablet in a Halo Green colour. The report adds that the company is claiming, “The device blends the vibrancy of life with the vastness of space." This tablet is expected to come in other colours as well.

Reportedly, the OnePlus Pad will sport an aluminium alloy body and a cambered frame. It is claimed by the company that the tablet’s design will make it comfortable for users to hold in the hands for long durations.

It is likely that OnePlus tablet will feature a centrally placed single-lens camera rear camera setup. The logo of OnePlus was also seen in the leaked images of the device placed below the lens.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord Watch has received a price cut of ₹500 making the new price of the wearable to ₹4,499. Interestingly, customers can avail an instant discount of ₹500 using the ICICI Bank Credit Card. Moreover, the MobiKwik Wallet users can avail a ₹500 cashback on this deal.

This wearable from OnePlus sports a 1.78-inch HD AMOLED touchscreen display with a 60Hz refresh rate, and up to 500 nits of peak brightness. It is equipped with a power button located on the right side of the smartwatch. The watch is powered by an SF32LB555V4O6 chipset and runs on RTOS.

The OnePlus Nord Watch features an inbuilt GPS support. It comes with a 3-axis accelerometer and supports heart rate and stress monitoring, along with SpO2 and sleep tracking. The OnePlus Nord Watch supports 105 sports modes and it can automatically track running and walking.

Topics