OnePlus Pad to launch in India on Feb 7 along with other devices: What to expect

OnePlus Pad to launch in India on Feb 7 along with other devices: What to expect2 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 12:07 PM IST
- Recently, OnePlus has confirmed that the company will be launching its first Android tablet in India at the Cloud 11 event on February 07, 2023 along with several other devices. The Chinese technology company has teased the image of its upcoming tablet that also hints about its single lens rear camera.
OnePlus will be launching its OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11R, OnePlus Buds Pro and its new smart TV on February 7 at the Cloud 11 event. The Chinese technology company has confirmed the launch of its upcoming first Android tablet in the country.
