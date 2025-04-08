OnePlus Red Rush Days Sale: Massive deals on OnePlus 13, 13R, Nord 4, Buds Pro 3 and more

OnePlus has kicked off its Red Rush Days Sale in India, and it is packed with tempting deals on smartphones, tablets, earbuds, and more. The sale runs from 8 to 14 April and is live on OnePlus.in, the OnePlus Store app, Amazon, and major offline retailers like Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales.
The latest OnePlus 13 is now going for ₹64,999, down from ₹69,999 — and that is before you factor in the ₹5,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank credit cards and EMI payments. Add an exchange bonus of up to ₹7,000, and you have got a pretty sweet deal.
4% OFF
₹69998₹72999
Get This
9% OFF
₹47999₹52999
Get This
The OnePlus 13R also sees a decent drop. It is available at ₹39,999, down from ₹42,999, with a ₹3,000 bank discount and an additional ₹2,000 off on the 16GB + 512GB variant. Exchange offers go up to ₹4,000, and no-cost EMI options are available for up to 24 months.
Other models are seeing cuts too — the OnePlus 12 starts at ₹56,999 (originally ₹64,999), and the newly launched OnePlus Nord 4 can be yours for ₹22,999, down from ₹29,999, after bank and temporary discounts.
Budget buyers are not left out either. The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite starts at ₹16,499, and the Nord CE 4 is down to ₹19,999 — both prices include bank discounts and limited-time cuts.
It is not just phones on sale. The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are listed at ₹10,999 (down from ₹11,999), and the Buds 3 come in at ₹4,699 instead of ₹5,499.
Tablet fans can check out the OnePlus Pad 2, now available for ₹34,999 (originally ₹39,999), plus there is an additional ₹2,000 off with ICICI cards, a ₹5,000 exchange bonus, and a ₹1,000 discount for students. The more affordable Pad Go is down to ₹17,999 with a total ₹2,000 off for students.
With no-cost EMI offers, exchange bonuses, and bank discounts in the mix, this sale is one of OnePlus’s most attractive yet.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.