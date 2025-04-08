OnePlus Red Rush Days Sale: Massive deals on OnePlus 13, 13R, Nord 4, Buds Pro 3 and more

OnePlus has kicked off its Red Rush Days Sale in India, and it is packed with tempting deals on smartphones, tablets, earbuds, and more. The sale runs from 8 to 14 April and is live on OnePlus.in, the OnePlus Store app, Amazon, and major offline retailers like Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales.

Deals on OnePlus 13 series, Nord 4 and more The latest OnePlus 13 is now going for ₹64,999, down from ₹69,999 — and that is before you factor in the ₹5,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank credit cards and EMI payments. Add an exchange bonus of up to ₹7,000, and you have got a pretty sweet deal.

The OnePlus 13R also sees a decent drop. It is available at ₹39,999, down from ₹42,999, with a ₹3,000 bank discount and an additional ₹2,000 off on the 16GB + 512GB variant. Exchange offers go up to ₹4,000, and no-cost EMI options are available for up to 24 months.

Other models are seeing cuts too — the OnePlus 12 starts at ₹56,999 (originally ₹64,999), and the newly launched OnePlus Nord 4 can be yours for ₹22,999, down from ₹29,999, after bank and temporary discounts.

Budget buyers are not left out either. The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite starts at ₹16,499, and the Nord CE 4 is down to ₹19,999 — both prices include bank discounts and limited-time cuts.

It is not just phones on sale. The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are listed at ₹10,999 (down from ₹11,999), and the Buds 3 come in at ₹4,699 instead of ₹5,499.

Tablet fans can check out the OnePlus Pad 2, now available for ₹34,999 (originally ₹39,999), plus there is an additional ₹2,000 off with ICICI cards, a ₹5,000 exchange bonus, and a ₹1,000 discount for students. The more affordable Pad Go is down to ₹17,999 with a total ₹2,000 off for students.