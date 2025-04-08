OnePlus Red Rush Days Sale: Massive deals on OnePlus 13, 13R, Nord 4, Buds Pro 3 and more

OnePlus has launched its Red Rush Days Sale in India from April 8 to 14, featuring significant discounts on smartphones, tablets, and earbuds. Deals include the OnePlus 13 for 64,999 and the Nord 4 for 22,999, along with various exchange bonuses and bank discounts.

Written By Govind Choudhary
Updated8 Apr 2025, 03:09 PM IST
OnePlus has kicked off its Red Rush Days Sale in India, and it is packed with tempting deals on smartphones, tablets, earbuds, and more. The sale runs from 8 to 14 April and is live on OnePlus.in, the OnePlus Store app, Amazon, and major offline retailers like Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales.

Deals on OnePlus 13 series, Nord 4 and more

The latest OnePlus 13 is now going for 64,999, down from 69,999 — and that is before you factor in the 5,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank credit cards and EMI payments. Add an exchange bonus of up to 7,000, and you have got a pretty sweet deal.

The OnePlus 13R also sees a decent drop. It is available at 39,999, down from 42,999, with a 3,000 bank discount and an additional 2,000 off on the 16GB + 512GB variant. Exchange offers go up to 4,000, and no-cost EMI options are available for up to 24 months.

Other models are seeing cuts too — the OnePlus 12 starts at 56,999 (originally 64,999), and the newly launched OnePlus Nord 4 can be yours for 22,999, down from 29,999, after bank and temporary discounts.

Budget buyers are not left out either. The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite starts at 16,499, and the Nord CE 4 is down to 19,999 — both prices include bank discounts and limited-time cuts.

It is not just phones on sale. The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are listed at 10,999 (down from 11,999), and the Buds 3 come in at 4,699 instead of 5,499.

Tablet fans can check out the OnePlus Pad 2, now available for 34,999 (originally 39,999), plus there is an additional 2,000 off with ICICI cards, a 5,000 exchange bonus, and a 1,000 discount for students. The more affordable Pad Go is down to 17,999 with a total 2,000 off for students.

With no-cost EMI offers, exchange bonuses, and bank discounts in the mix, this sale is one of OnePlus’s most attractive yet.

First Published:8 Apr 2025, 03:05 PM IST
