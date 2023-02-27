OnePlus reveals OnePlus 11 Concept with Cryoflux Liquid Cooling at MWC 2023

OnePlus launched the OnePlus 11 Concept phone at MWC 2023, featuring a unique miniaturized liquid cooling system built into its rear panel. Alongside this, OnePlus is exhibiting its new OnePlus 11 5G flagship smartphone with AR and ray tracing capabilities co-developed with Qualcomm and Perfect World Games, as well as the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 TWS earbuds, OnePlus Pad, and a 45W liquid cooler accessory.

OnePlus claims that the OnePlus 11 Concept phone features an advanced liquid cooling mechanism capable of lowering the device temperature by up to 2.1 degrees Celsius. The innovative Active Cryoflux system is designed with industrial-grade ceramic piezoelectric micropumps located at the center of the phone, while blue pipelines run visibly along the rear glass of the device.

The micropump used in the OnePlus 11 Concept phone's cooling system measures a mere 0.2 square centimeters. This compact design allows the liquid cooling pipelines to fit into the slim form factor of the device, enabling the phone to maintain a thickness of approximately 5.04mm and a lightweight build, as claimed by OnePlus.

According to OnePlus, their cooling system can enhance gaming performance by up to 4 fps, while also lowering temperatures by up to 1.6 degrees Celsius during charging, potentially resulting in 30 to 45 seconds reduction in charging times.

The OnePlus 11 Concept phone boasts a glass unibody design that has been enhanced with a unique "magnetron-sputtering coating" process, which involved the application of minuscule amounts of metal and alloy onto the phone's case using an electric field. Additionally, the rear panel of the device features visible micro-liquid flowing through pipelines.

As per the company, the latest innovation is the Active CryoFlux liquid cooling system, which is designed to encircle the rear camera module for optimal performance. Additionally, the camera lens of the device has been decorated with intricate Guilloché etching, a decorative technique commonly found on luxury wristwatches.

Although OnePlus has not disclosed all the hardware specifications of the OnePlus 11 Concept phone, it is anticipated to be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, which is the latest high-end chipset from Qualcomm that also powers the OnePlus 11 5G. The company has stated that the OnePlus 11 5G is the first Snapdragon Spaces-ready smartphone. In addition, at MWC 2023, OnePlus is presenting the OnePlus 45W liquid cooler thermoelectric cooler, which is claimed to be capable of reducing the temperature of a connected device by up to 20 degrees Celsius. The company has also stated that the cooler automatically switches to a safe mode to prevent damage.