OnePlus reveals OnePlus 11 Concept with Cryoflux Liquid Cooling at MWC 2023
- OnePlus claims that the OnePlus 11 Concept phone features an advanced liquid cooling mechanism capable of lowering the device temperature by up to 2.1 degrees Celsius. The innovative Active Cryoflux system is designed with industrial-grade ceramic piezoelectric micropumps located at the center of the phone, while blue pipelines run visibly along the rear glass of the device.
OnePlus launched the OnePlus 11 Concept phone at MWC 2023, featuring a unique miniaturized liquid cooling system built into its rear panel. Alongside this, OnePlus is exhibiting its new OnePlus 11 5G flagship smartphone with AR and ray tracing capabilities co-developed with Qualcomm and Perfect World Games, as well as the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 TWS earbuds, OnePlus Pad, and a 45W liquid cooler accessory.
