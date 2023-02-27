OnePlus reveals OnePlus 11 Concept with Cryoflux Liquid Cooling at MWC 2023

Although OnePlus has not disclosed all the hardware specifications of the OnePlus 11 Concept phone, it is anticipated to be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, which is the latest high-end chipset from Qualcomm that also powers the OnePlus 11 5G. The company has stated that the OnePlus 11 5G is the first Snapdragon Spaces-ready smartphone. In addition, at MWC 2023, OnePlus is presenting the OnePlus 45W liquid cooler thermoelectric cooler, which is claimed to be capable of reducing the temperature of a connected device by up to 20 degrees Celsius. The company has also stated that the cooler automatically switches to a safe mode to prevent damage.