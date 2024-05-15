OnePlus has unveiled the Android 15 Beta 1 update for both OnePlus 12 and OnePlus Open users, catering to developers and tech enthusiasts eager to explore the latest Android version.

While this release promises a glimpse into the future of smartphone software, users are cautioned about potential risks associated with flashing custom ROMs, particularly for those with limited software development experience.

In a recent community post, OnePlus detailed the known bugs accompanying the Android 15 Beta 1 release. OnePlus 12 users may encounter issues with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi connectivity, and Smart Lock functionality.

Additionally, certain camera features may behave irregularly under specific conditions, while select third-party applications might experience compatibility issues, resulting in crashes. Modifications to security settings could also impact the functionality of the personal hotspot feature. Furthermore, the Auto Pixlate function may fail during screenshot previews, and the ProXDR button may not appear in photos.

Similarly, OnePlus Open users are advised to brace for similar challenges, along with additional bugs unique to their devices. These include malfunctioning split-screen functionality on the main screen, failure to trigger the smart select and cutout function when long-pressing the main body of a picture in Photos, and glitches in creating System Cloner.

Moreover, alterations in screen resolution may result in abnormal sizing of the drop-down status bar quick switch, a quirk that can be rectified by reverting to the original resolution.

To access the Android 15 Beta update, users are instructed to download the ROM upgrade zip package from the OnePlus community site, transfer it to their device's storage, and follow a series of steps to initiate the installation process.

Once completed, users can restart their devices and delve into the new features and functionalities offered by the latest Android iteration. However, with the caveat of potential bugs and glitches, users are advised to proceed with caution and exercise patience as they navigate through the beta version.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!