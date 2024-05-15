OnePlus rolls out Android 15 Beta 1 Update for OnePlus 12 and Open users: Know what's fixed
OnePlus releases Android 15 Beta 1 update for OnePlus 12 and OnePlus Open users, offering a sneak peek into future smartphone software. Users are warned of potential risks with custom ROMs, including known bugs like Bluetooth and Wi-Fi issues, and camera feature irregularities.
OnePlus has unveiled the Android 15 Beta 1 update for both OnePlus 12 and OnePlus Open users, catering to developers and tech enthusiasts eager to explore the latest Android version.