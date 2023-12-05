comScore
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  OnePlus smart TVs come with trust of reliable performance: Choose from best 8
OnePlus smart TVs come with trust of reliable performance: Choose from best 8

 Boudhaditya Sanyal

Are you looking for a reliable content viewing companion that does not feel like a burden on your pocket? Check out our in-depth list of the best OnePlus smart TVs for your home. Choose from different models and specifications based on your requirements.

OnePlus smart TVs are reliable for immersive watching.
OnePlus smart TVs are reliable for immersive watching.

OnePlus is one of the major players in the smartphone market. The brand is popular among tech enthusiasts and buyers around the globe because of the features and value for money it provides for the price. What's interesting is that it is not making groundbreaking strides, only in the smartphone domain. OnePlus smart TVs is a popular product line-up of the company that combines innovations and features with an excellent value for money.

For the longest time, it has been a common belief that smart TVs are expensive and one needs to bear a brunt on the pocket to get the full experience. OnePlus smart TVs are changing this trend by combining the technology with affordability. The brand's foray into the smart TV arena has been marked by a meticulous approach to design, ensuring that each model not only complements modern living spaces but also aligns with the high standards associated with the OnePlus name.

The article here takes a deep dive into the realm of OnePlus smart TVs, presenting a curated selection of the best 8 options currently available. From vivid displays and immersive audio to seamless connectivity and an array of smart features, these TVs are designed to elevate the home entertainment experience. As consumers move through the plethora of choices in the market, the article serves as a guide, shedding light on the distinctive features and benefits that set OnePlus smart TVs apart.

Whether you are an avid gamer, a movie enthusiast, or someone who values the versatility of a smart home ecosystem, OnePlus has a smart TV tailored to your needs. Join us as we explore the top 8 OnePlus smart TVs, each backed by the brand's legacy of reliability and performance, making them not just TVs but an integral part of a connected and enriched lifestyle.

1. OnePlus 138.8 cm (55 inches) Q1 Series 4K Certified Android QLED TV

The OnePlus Q1 Series 55-inch QLED TV delivers an immersive 4K Ultra HD experience, complemented by a Motion Rate of 480 Hertz for smooth visuals. The QLED display with 120% NTSC ensures vibrant colours and supports HDR10, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision. The sound system boasts 50 Watts output, Dolby Atmos, and a full-range speaker with two subwoofers. Its smart features include Android TV, Google Assistant, and the OnePlus Connect Mobile Sync. With 4 HDMI ports, 3 USB ports, and built-in Wi-Fi, connectivity is versatile. The absence of a table-top stand is compensated by the provided wall mount.

Specifications of OnePlus Q1 Series:

Screen Size: 55 Inches

Display Technology: QLED

Resolution: 4K

Refresh Rate: 480 Hertz

Sound: 50 Watts Output, Dolby Atmos

Connectivity: 4 HDMI ports, 3 USB ports, Wi-Fi

Smart Features: Android TV, Google Assistant, OnePlus Connect Mobile Sync

Special Features: QLED 120% NTSC, HDR10+, Dolby Vision

ProsCons
Vibrant QLED DisplayNo table-top stand included
Powerful Sound SystemLimited installation options
Versatile Connectivity 

2. OnePlus 163.8 cm (65 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV

The OnePlus U Series 65-inch 4K LED TV delivers stunning visuals with a 60 Hertz refresh rate and a resolution of 3840x2160. The Gamma Engine enhances picture quality, while Dolby Audio provides a rich sound experience. Running on Android TV 10, it features hands-free voice control, OnePlus Connect 2.0, and OxygenPlay 2.0. With 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, and a wide viewing angle, connectivity is versatile. The bezel-less design and 1 billion colours make for an immersive viewing experience.

Specifications of OnePlus U Series:

Screen Size: 65 Inches

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 4K

Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz

Sound: 30 Watts Output, Dolby Audio

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports

Smart Features: Android TV 10, OnePlus Connect 2.0, OxygenPlay 2.0

Special Features: Gamma Engine, Bezel-less Design

ProsCons
Stunning 4K VisualsLimited to 60 Hertz refresh rate
Dolby Audio for Rich SoundLess advanced HDR support

3. OnePlus 163 cm (65 inches) Q Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart Google TV 65 Q2 Pro

The OnePlus Q Series 65-inch QLED TV offers a premium viewing experience with a 4K Ultra HD resolution and a high refresh rate of 120 Hertz. It features Speak Now hands-free voice control and runs on Google TV, providing seamless access to various applications. The QLED display supports HDR 10+ and Dolby Vision, ensuring stunning visuals. The remote with voice assistant enhances user convenience. With a wide colour gamut of DCI-P3 97%, this TV delivers rich and accurate colours.

Specifications of OnePlus Q Series:

Screen Size: 65 Inches

Display Technology: QLED

Resolution: 4K

Refresh Rate: 120 Hertz

Smart Features: Google TV, Speak Now Voice Control

Special Features: HDR 10+, Dolby Vision, DCI-P3 97% Wide Color Gamut

Included Components: 1 LED TV, 2 Table Stand Base, 1 Remote Control

ProsCons
Premium QLED DisplayHigher price point
Hands-free Voice Control 

Also read: Acer QLED TV models vs competitors: 10 cutting-edge choices for your home

4. OnePlus 138.7 cm (55 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV

The OnePlus U Series 55-inch 4K LED TV delivers impressive visuals with a 60 Hertz refresh rate and a resolution of 3840x2160. The Gamma Engine enhances image quality, and Dolby Audio provides an immersive sound experience. Running on Android TV 10, it features OnePlus Connect 2.0 and OxygenPlay 2.0 for seamless connectivity and content streaming. With 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, and a 30 Watts sound output, it offers versatile entertainment options.

Specifications of OnePlus U Series:

Screen Size: 55 Inches

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 4K

Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz

Sound: 30 Watts Output, Dolby Audio

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports

Smart Features: Android TV 10, OnePlus Connect 2.0, OxygenPlay 2.0

Special Features: Gamma Engine, Bezel-less Design

ProsCons
Impressive 4K VisualsLimited to 60 Hertz refresh rate
Dolby Audio for Immersive SoundLess advanced HDR support

5. OnePlus 138 cm (55 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV

The OnePlus Y Series 55-inch 4K LED TV combines affordability with performance. With a 60 Hertz refresh rate and 4K Ultra HD resolution, it provides vibrant visuals. The Android TV platform, coupled with OnePlus Connect Ecosystem, offers a seamless smart TV experience. The TV supports various apps, including Netflix and Prime Video. Its bezel-less design and Dolby Audio enhance the overall aesthetic and audio quality, making it a compelling choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Specifications of OnePlus Y Series:

Screen Size: 55 Inches

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz

Sound: 24 Watts Output, Dolby Audio

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports

Smart Features: Android TV, OnePlus Connect Ecosystem

Special Features: Bezel-less Design, Auto Low Latency Mode

ProsCons
Affordable 4K TVLimited to 60 Hertz refresh rate
Bezel-less DesignBasic sound system

Also read: Better than Sony HD TV: Check out top ultra HD TVs

6. OnePlus 80 cm (32 inches) Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV

The OnePlus Y Series 32-inch HD Ready TV offers a compact and affordable smart TV solution. With a resolution of 1366x768 and a 60 Hertz refresh rate, it suits smaller spaces. The TV runs on Android TV 9.0, providing access to various apps and features like OnePlus Connect. The 32Y1 boasts a bezel-less design, Dolby Audio, and a Gamma Engine for improved image quality. It's an ideal choice for those seeking a budget-friendly and feature-packed smart TV.

Specifications of OnePlus Y Series:

Screen Size: 32 Inches

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz

Sound: 20 Watts Output, Dolby Audio

Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports

Smart Features: Android TV 9.0, OnePlus Connect

Special Features: Bezel-less Design, Gamma Engine

ProsCons
Budget-friendly Smart TVHD Ready resolution
Bezel-less DesignLimited to 60 Hertz refresh rate

7. OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 43Y1S Pro

The OnePlus Y Series 43-inch 4K TV strikes a balance between size and performance. With a 60 Hertz refresh rate and 4K Ultra HD resolution, it delivers crisp visuals. Powered by Android TV, it offers a variety of streaming apps and features OnePlus Connect Ecosystem for seamless connectivity. The TV boasts Dolby Audio for immersive sound and supports popular apps like Netflix and Prime Video. The bezel-less design and advanced features make it a compelling choice for those seeking a mid-sized smart TV.

Specifications of OnePlus Y Series:

Screen Size: 43 Inches

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz

Sound: 24 Watts Output, Dolby Audio

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports

Smart Features: Android TV, OnePlus Connect Ecosystem

Special Features: Bezel-less Design, Auto Low Latency Mode

ProsCons
Balanced size and performanceLimited to 60 Hertz refresh rate
4K Ultra HD resolutionBasic sound system

8. OnePlus 126 cm (50 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 50Y1S Pro

The OnePlus Y Series 50-inch 4K TV offers a larger display without compromising on performance. With a 60 Hertz refresh rate and 4K Ultra HD resolution, it provides a cinematic viewing experience. Running on Android TV, it supports various streaming apps and features OnePlus Connect Ecosystem for easy device integration. The TV's bezel-less design and Dolby Audio enhance the audiovisual experience. If you're in search of a larger smart TV that doesn't break the bank, the 50Y1S Pro is a solid choice.

Specifications of OnePlus Y Series:

Screen Size: 50 Inches

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz

Sound: 24 Watts Output, Dolby Audio

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports

Smart Features: Android TV, OnePlus Connect Ecosystem

Special Features: Bezel-less Design, Auto Low Latency Mode

ProsCons
Larger 4K displayLimited to 60 Hertz refresh rate
OnePlus Connect EcosystemBasic sound system

Best 3 features for you

Product NameFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
OnePlus Q1 Series 55Q1IN-1QLED 120% NTSC DisplayDolby Atmos SoundOxygenPlay VOD Selection
OnePlus U Series 65U1SGamma Engine DisplayOnePlus Connect 2.0OxygenPlay 2.0
OnePlus Q Series 65 Q2 ProQLED Display with HDR 10+Speak Now™ Hands-free Voice ControlGoogle TV with Wide Color Gamut
OnePlus U Series 55U1SGamma Engine DisplayOnePlus Connect 2.0OxygenPlay 2.0
OnePlus Y Series 55Y1S ProOnePlus Connect EcosystemAuto Low Latency ModeChromecast, Miracast, DLNA
OnePlus Y Series 32Y1HD Ready DisplayAndroid TV 9.0OnePlus Connect and Google Assistant
OnePlus Y Series 43Y1S ProBezel-less DesignDolby Audio with Dolby Atmos DecodingAuto Low Latency Mode
OnePlus Y Series 50Y1S ProLarger 4K DisplayOnePlus Connect EcosystemBezel-less Design

Best value for money

The OnePlus Y Series 55Y1S Pro stands out as the best value for money with its combination of a 55-inch 4K display, OnePlus Connect Ecosystem, and various smart features. It strikes a balance between size and affordability, making it an excellent choice for users seeking a cost-effective yet feature-rich smart TV. With a sleek design, impressive display, and seamless connectivity, it offers a cinematic experience without breaking the bank.

Best overall product

The OnePlus Q1 Series 55Q1IN-1 takes the crown as the best overall product. Boasting a QLED 120% NTSC display, Dolby Atmos sound, and OxygenPlay VOD selection, it delivers a top-tier audiovisual experience. The combination of cutting-edge display technology, immersive sound, and extensive content options makes it a standout choice for those prioritizing premium features. Whether you're watching movies, gaming, or streaming content, the OnePlus Q1 Series offers a holistic and high-end smart TV experience.

How to find the right OnePlus smart TV?

To find the right OnePlus smart TV, consider your preferences, budget, and viewing habits. Start by determining the screen size that suits your space, whether it's a compact 32-inch or a larger 65-inch. Assess the display technology – QLED for vibrant colours, LED for a balance, or HD Ready for basic needs. Evaluate smart features like OnePlus Connect for seamless device integration. Consider audio capabilities, such as Dolby Atmos for immersive sound. Factor in your preferred apps and content platforms, ensuring compatibility. Lastly, weigh the overall design and additional features like Auto Low Latency Mode. By aligning these factors with your preferences, you can find the perfect OnePlus smart TV tailored to your entertainment needs.

FAQs

Question : Can I install additional apps on OnePlus smart TVs?

Ans : Yes, OnePlus smart TVs running on Android TV allow you to access the Google Play Store, enabling the installation of various apps and streaming services.

Question : Do OnePlus smart TVs support voice control?

Ans : Yes, many OnePlus smart TVs come equipped with voice control features, including Google Assistant support for hands-free operation.

Question : What is the advantage of OnePlus Connect Ecosystem?

Ans : OnePlus Connect Ecosystem enhances connectivity by allowing seamless integration between your OnePlus smartphone and TV, enabling convenient control and sharing.

Question : Can I use OnePlus smart TVs for gaming?

Ans : Yes, OnePlus smart TVs, especially those with features like Auto Low Latency Mode, are suitable for gaming, providing a responsive and immersive gaming experience.

Question : Are OnePlus smart TVs compatible with popular streaming apps?

Ans : Yes, OnePlus smart TVs support a wide range of popular streaming apps, including Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and more, offering diverse content options for users.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

 

