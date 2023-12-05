OnePlus smart TVs come with trust of reliable performance: Choose from best 8

OnePlus is one of the major players in the smartphone market. The brand is popular among tech enthusiasts and buyers around the globe because of the features and value for money it provides for the price. What's interesting is that it is not making groundbreaking strides, only in the smartphone domain. OnePlus smart TVs is a popular product line-up of the company that combines innovations and features with an excellent value for money. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For the longest time, it has been a common belief that smart TVs are expensive and one needs to bear a brunt on the pocket to get the full experience. OnePlus smart TVs are changing this trend by combining the technology with affordability. The brand's foray into the smart TV arena has been marked by a meticulous approach to design, ensuring that each model not only complements modern living spaces but also aligns with the high standards associated with the OnePlus name.

Whether you are an avid gamer, a movie enthusiast, or someone who values the versatility of a smart home ecosystem, OnePlus has a smart TV tailored to your needs. Join us as we explore the top 8 OnePlus smart TVs, each backed by the brand's legacy of reliability and performance, making them not just TVs but an integral part of a connected and enriched lifestyle.

Specifications of OnePlus Q1 Series: Screen Size: 55 Inches {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Display Technology: QLED

Resolution: 4K

Sound: 50 Watts Output, Dolby Atmos

Connectivity: 4 HDMI ports, 3 USB ports, Wi-Fi

Special Features: QLED 120% NTSC, HDR10+, Dolby Vision

Pros Cons Vibrant QLED Display No table-top stand included Powerful Sound System Limited installation options Versatile Connectivity

2. OnePlus 163.8 cm (65 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV The OnePlus U Series 65-inch 4K LED TV delivers stunning visuals with a 60 Hertz refresh rate and a resolution of 3840x2160. The Gamma Engine enhances picture quality, while Dolby Audio provides a rich sound experience. Running on Android TV 10, it features hands-free voice control, OnePlus Connect 2.0, and OxygenPlay 2.0. With 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, and a wide viewing angle, connectivity is versatile. The bezel-less design and 1 billion colours make for an immersive viewing experience.

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 4K

Sound: 30 Watts Output, Dolby Audio

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports

Special Features: Gamma Engine, Bezel-less Design

Pros Cons Stunning 4K Visuals Limited to 60 Hertz refresh rate Dolby Audio for Rich Sound Less advanced HDR support

3. OnePlus 163 cm (65 inches) Q Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart Google TV 65 Q2 Pro The OnePlus Q Series 65-inch QLED TV offers a premium viewing experience with a 4K Ultra HD resolution and a high refresh rate of 120 Hertz. It features Speak Now hands-free voice control and runs on Google TV, providing seamless access to various applications. The QLED display supports HDR 10+ and Dolby Vision, ensuring stunning visuals. The remote with voice assistant enhances user convenience. With a wide colour gamut of DCI-P3 97%, this TV delivers rich and accurate colours.

Display Technology: QLED

Resolution: 4K

Smart Features: Google TV, Speak Now Voice Control

Special Features: HDR 10+, Dolby Vision, DCI-P3 97% Wide Color Gamut

Pros Cons Premium QLED Display Higher price point Hands-free Voice Control

Also read: Acer QLED TV models vs competitors: 10 cutting-edge choices for your home 4. OnePlus 138.7 cm (55 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV The OnePlus U Series 55-inch 4K LED TV delivers impressive visuals with a 60 Hertz refresh rate and a resolution of 3840x2160. The Gamma Engine enhances image quality, and Dolby Audio provides an immersive sound experience. Running on Android TV 10, it features OnePlus Connect 2.0 and OxygenPlay 2.0 for seamless connectivity and content streaming. With 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, and a 30 Watts sound output, it offers versatile entertainment options.

Specifications of OnePlus U Series: Screen Size: 55 Inches

Resolution: 4K

Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports

Smart Features: Android TV 10, OnePlus Connect 2.0, OxygenPlay 2.0

Pros Cons Impressive 4K Visuals Limited to 60 Hertz refresh rate Dolby Audio for Immersive Sound Less advanced HDR support

5. OnePlus 138 cm (55 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV The OnePlus Y Series 55-inch 4K LED TV combines affordability with performance. With a 60 Hertz refresh rate and 4K Ultra HD resolution, it provides vibrant visuals. The Android TV platform, coupled with OnePlus Connect Ecosystem, offers a seamless smart TV experience. The TV supports various apps, including Netflix and Prime Video. Its bezel-less design and Dolby Audio enhance the overall aesthetic and audio quality, making it a compelling choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Specifications of OnePlus Y Series: Screen Size: 55 Inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports

Smart Features: Android TV, OnePlus Connect Ecosystem

Pros Cons Affordable 4K TV Limited to 60 Hertz refresh rate Bezel-less Design Basic sound system

Also read: Better than Sony HD TV: Check out top ultra HD TVs 6. OnePlus 80 cm (32 inches) Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV The OnePlus Y Series 32-inch HD Ready TV offers a compact and affordable smart TV solution. With a resolution of 1366x768 and a 60 Hertz refresh rate, it suits smaller spaces. The TV runs on Android TV 9.0, providing access to various apps and features like OnePlus Connect. The 32Y1 boasts a bezel-less design, Dolby Audio, and a Gamma Engine for improved image quality. It's an ideal choice for those seeking a budget-friendly and feature-packed smart TV.

Specifications of OnePlus Y Series: Screen Size: 32 Inches

Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz

Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports

Smart Features: Android TV 9.0, OnePlus Connect

Pros Cons Budget-friendly Smart TV HD Ready resolution Bezel-less Design Limited to 60 Hertz refresh rate

7. OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 43Y1S Pro The OnePlus Y Series 43-inch 4K TV strikes a balance between size and performance. With a 60 Hertz refresh rate and 4K Ultra HD resolution, it delivers crisp visuals. Powered by Android TV, it offers a variety of streaming apps and features OnePlus Connect Ecosystem for seamless connectivity. The TV boasts Dolby Audio for immersive sound and supports popular apps like Netflix and Prime Video. The bezel-less design and advanced features make it a compelling choice for those seeking a mid-sized smart TV.

Specifications of OnePlus Y Series: Screen Size: 43 Inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports

Smart Features: Android TV, OnePlus Connect Ecosystem

Pros Cons Balanced size and performance Limited to 60 Hertz refresh rate 4K Ultra HD resolution Basic sound system

8. OnePlus 126 cm (50 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 50Y1S Pro The OnePlus Y Series 50-inch 4K TV offers a larger display without compromising on performance. With a 60 Hertz refresh rate and 4K Ultra HD resolution, it provides a cinematic viewing experience. Running on Android TV, it supports various streaming apps and features OnePlus Connect Ecosystem for easy device integration. The TV's bezel-less design and Dolby Audio enhance the audiovisual experience. If you're in search of a larger smart TV that doesn't break the bank, the 50Y1S Pro is a solid choice.

Specifications of OnePlus Y Series: Screen Size: 50 Inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports

Smart Features: Android TV, OnePlus Connect Ecosystem

Pros Cons Larger 4K display Limited to 60 Hertz refresh rate OnePlus Connect Ecosystem Basic sound system

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 OnePlus Q1 Series 55Q1IN-1 QLED 120% NTSC Display Dolby Atmos Sound OxygenPlay VOD Selection OnePlus U Series 65U1S Gamma Engine Display OnePlus Connect 2.0 OxygenPlay 2.0 OnePlus Q Series 65 Q2 Pro QLED Display with HDR 10+ Speak Now™ Hands-free Voice Control Google TV with Wide Color Gamut OnePlus U Series 55U1S Gamma Engine Display OnePlus Connect 2.0 OxygenPlay 2.0 OnePlus Y Series 55Y1S Pro OnePlus Connect Ecosystem Auto Low Latency Mode Chromecast, Miracast, DLNA OnePlus Y Series 32Y1 HD Ready Display Android TV 9.0 OnePlus Connect and Google Assistant OnePlus Y Series 43Y1S Pro Bezel-less Design Dolby Audio with Dolby Atmos Decoding Auto Low Latency Mode OnePlus Y Series 50Y1S Pro Larger 4K Display OnePlus Connect Ecosystem Bezel-less Design

Best value for money The OnePlus Y Series 55Y1S Pro stands out as the best value for money with its combination of a 55-inch 4K display, OnePlus Connect Ecosystem, and various smart features. It strikes a balance between size and affordability, making it an excellent choice for users seeking a cost-effective yet feature-rich smart TV. With a sleek design, impressive display, and seamless connectivity, it offers a cinematic experience without breaking the bank.

How to find the right OnePlus smart TV? To find the right OnePlus smart TV, consider your preferences, budget, and viewing habits. Start by determining the screen size that suits your space, whether it's a compact 32-inch or a larger 65-inch. Assess the display technology – QLED for vibrant colours, LED for a balance, or HD Ready for basic needs. Evaluate smart features like OnePlus Connect for seamless device integration. Consider audio capabilities, such as Dolby Atmos for immersive sound. Factor in your preferred apps and content platforms, ensuring compatibility. Lastly, weigh the overall design and additional features like Auto Low Latency Mode. By aligning these factors with your preferences, you can find the perfect OnePlus smart TV tailored to your entertainment needs.

FAQs Question : Can I install additional apps on OnePlus smart TVs? Ans : Yes, OnePlus smart TVs running on Android TV allow you to access the Google Play Store, enabling the installation of various apps and streaming services. Question : Do OnePlus smart TVs support voice control? Ans : Yes, many OnePlus smart TVs come equipped with voice control features, including Google Assistant support for hands-free operation. Question : What is the advantage of OnePlus Connect Ecosystem? Ans : OnePlus Connect Ecosystem enhances connectivity by allowing seamless integration between your OnePlus smartphone and TV, enabling convenient control and sharing. Question : Can I use OnePlus smart TVs for gaming? Ans : Yes, OnePlus smart TVs, especially those with features like Auto Low Latency Mode, are suitable for gaming, providing a responsive and immersive gaming experience. Question : Are OnePlus smart TVs compatible with popular streaming apps? Ans : Yes, OnePlus smart TVs support a wide range of popular streaming apps, including Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and more, offering diverse content options for users.

