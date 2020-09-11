OnePlus smartphones, smart TVs available at discounted prices

As the festive season approaches, brands are expected to soon announce deals and sales across categories. For consumers, it is a great time to buy a new smartphone and/or upgrade to a new smart TV. With just a few weeks to go, OnePlus has become one of the first brands to offer deals and discounts. The company is offering discounts on all its products.

OnePlus products that are available with offers are OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 8 Pro, and OnePlus Q1 and Q1 Pro smart TVs, among others. The latest OnePlus Nord is also part of the new OnePlus sale.

The smartphone, reminiscent of the OnePlus X days, comes with a 90Hz display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 quad-rear cameras, Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, and 4,115mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. OnePlus Nord is available for a starting price of ₹24,999.

Partnering with ICICI Bank, the OnePlus sale is valid from September 10 to October 9. The discount ranges from ₹1,000 to ₹8,000.

There will be an instant discount on credit cards and EMI transactions on both credit cards and debit cards. There will not be any discounts on non-EMI debit card transactions.

No-cost credit card EMIs are available on all products for three months and six months (except on OnePlus Nord). All the offers can be availed at select offline stores, OnePlus’ online store, and Amazon India.

The offers are applicable on a minimum transaction of ₹10,999 as well as on Pine Labs and Innoviti EDC machines.

Topics OnePlus