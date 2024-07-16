OnePlus Summer Launch Event: OnePlus Nord 4, OnePlus Pad 2, OnePlus 2R and what to expect, where to watch and more
OnePlus to launch new devices at Summer Launch Event in Milan, including OnePlus Nord 4, Watch 2R, Pad 2, and Nord Buds 2 Pro. Event starts at 6:30PM today, stream on company's social media handles.
OnePlus will launch a bunch of new devices including the much-awaited OnePlus Nord 4, OnePlus Watch 2R, OnePlus Pad 2 and OnePlus Nord Buds 2 Pro at the company's Summer Launch Event in Milan, Italy. Ahead of the event