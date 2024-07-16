OnePlus will launch a bunch of new devices including the much-awaited OnePlus Nord 4, OnePlus Watch 2R, OnePlus Pad 2 and OnePlus Nord Buds 2 Pro at the company's Summer Launch Event in Milan, Italy. Ahead of the event

When and where to watch the OnePlus Summer Launch Event?

OnePlus Summer Launch Event will begin at 6:30PM today and can be live-streamed via company's all social media handles. In order to save you the trouble, we have also embedded a direct streaming link to the event below.

What to expect from OnePlus Summer Launch Event today?

1) OnePlus Nord 4:

Reports suggest that OnePlus Nord 4 may come with a 6.74-inch Tianma U8+ OLED display with a resolution of 2772×1240 pixels, up to 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2150 nits.

The upcoming phone is likely to come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset and feature LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

Optics-wise, the Nord 4 could come with a 50MP Sony LYT 600 primary sensor with support for optical image stabilization (OIS) and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens. On the front, there is likely to be a 16MP shooter for taking selfies and attending video calls.

The Nord 4 may include an in-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos, an alert slider, an 0809 AAC linear motor, 17,900 millimeters of cooling technology, and an IR blaster.

The latest OnePlus device may pack a 5,500 mAh battery with support for 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging. Notably, the Nord CE 4 and OnePlus 12R both feature a 5,500mAh battery with 100W fast charging.

Software-wise, the phone is likely to run on the latest version of Oxygen OS on top of Android 14. OnePlus has already confirmed Nord 4 will come with 4 years of Android updates and 6 years of security patch updates, making the phone future-proof till at least Android 18.

The Nord 4 may be available at an introductory price of ₹27,999 as part of the launch offers. However, the original asking price for the device may be around ₹31,000- ₹32,000.

2) OnePlus Pad 2:

As per tipster Yogesh Brar on X, OnePlus Pad 2 is likely to have an MRP of ₹47,999, while the offering price is expected to be Rs. 45,999. Additionally, the Smart Keyboard and Stylo 2 stylus are said to be priced at Rs. 11,999 and Rs. 5,000, respectively. The box images indicate that the tablet will measure 268.6x195x65mm and weigh 584 grams.

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus Pad 2 is expected to run on Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 and feature a 12.1-inch IPS LCD screen with 3K resolution. It is rumored to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The tablet is also said to come with a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. It will likely house a 9,510mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

3) OnePlus Watch 2R and OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro:

OnePlus Watch 2R is expected to be a toned down version of the flagship OnePlus Watch 2 which was launched earlier this year. Meanwhile, OnePlus is also making an interesting breakaway this year with the launch of its first ever Nord Buds Pro product. OnePlus says the news buds will come with 49dB of Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) but apart from that we will have to wait for the full launch event today to get more details.

