OnePlus Summer sale announced: Top discounts on OnePlus 15, OnePlus 13, Nord series, tablets and TWS

With Flipkart and Amazon sales around the corner, OnePlus has announced its offers on smartphones, tablets, and audio products. The new sale from OnePlus brings massive price cuts across the OnePlus 15 lineup, Nord series, and OnePlus Pad series, along with TWS and wireless earphones.

The company is also offering various deals, including instant bank discounts and no-cost EMI during the offer period.

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OnePlus Summer sale: Start date and bank offers The OnePlus Summer Sale is all set to kick off from 8th May at midnight. The deals will be live across multiple channels, including OnePlus.in, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon, and Flipkart, alongside platforms like Myntra and Blinkit for audio products.

Top smartphone deals: OnePlus is offering a number of deals across many popular smartphones, including the OnePlus 15, OnePlus 13, and the OnePlus Nord lineup, among others.

OnePlus 15: OnePlus' latest flagship will be available to buy at an effective price of ₹73,999, including a ₹4,000 instant discount on the phone's usual price of ₹77,999.

OnePlus 13: Last year's OnePlus flagship is receiving a ₹7,000 instant discount along with a ₹5,000 instant bank discount, taking the effective price to ₹57,999.

OnePlus 15R: The performance-focused device will be available at an effective price of ₹50,999, which includes a ₹2,000 price drop and a ₹2,000 bank discount on its usual price of ₹54,999.

OnePlus 13R: The 13R will be available at an effective price of ₹37,999, factoring in a ₹3,000 price discount and a ₹2,000 bank discount from its original ₹42,999 tag.

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OnePlus 13s: OnePlus' compact flagship from last year will be available at an effective price of ₹46,999, combining a ₹5,000 price cut and a ₹3,000 bank discount on its standard ₹54,999 price.

OnePlus Nord 6: The newest addition to the Nord lineup will be available for an effective price of ₹36,999, inclusive of a ₹2,000 bank discount on its usual ₹38,999 price.

OnePlus Pad 4: The recently launched tablet drops to an effective price of ₹54,999 from its usual ₹59,999 via a ₹5,000 bank discount and comes bundled with a free OnePlus Stylo Pro worth ₹5,499.

OnePlus Pad 3: The Pad 3 will be available at an effective price of ₹48,999, down from its standard ₹49,999 via a ₹1,000 discount, and comes bundled with a complimentary Stylo 2.

OnePlus Pad Go 2: The OnePlus entry-level tablet is dropping to an effective price of ₹24,999, courtesy of a ₹1,000 price cut and a ₹2,000 bank discount on its ₹27,999 price, and includes a free Go 2 Stylo.

OnePlus Pad Lite: The entry-level tablet can be bought at an effective price of ₹14,999, including a ₹1,000 price discount and a ₹2,000 bank discount on its usual price of ₹17,999.