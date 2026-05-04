OnePlus Summer sale announced: Top discounts on OnePlus 15, OnePlus 13, Nord series, tablets and TWS

With Flipkart and Amazon sales around the corner, OnePlus has announced its offers on smartphones, tablets, and audio products. The new sale from OnePlus brings massive price cuts across the OnePlus 15 lineup, Nord series, and OnePlus Pad series, along with TWS and wireless earphones.
The company is also offering various deals, including instant bank discounts and no-cost EMI during the offer period.
The OnePlus Summer Sale is all set to kick off from 8th May at midnight. The deals will be live across multiple channels, including OnePlus.in, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon, and Flipkart, alongside platforms like Myntra and Blinkit for audio products.
OnePlus is offering a number of deals across many popular smartphones, including the OnePlus 15, OnePlus 13, and the OnePlus Nord lineup, among others.
OnePlus 15: OnePlus' latest flagship will be available to buy at an effective price of ₹73,999, including a ₹4,000 instant discount on the phone's usual price of ₹77,999.
OnePlus 13: Last year's OnePlus flagship is receiving a ₹7,000 instant discount along with a ₹5,000 instant bank discount, taking the effective price to ₹57,999.
OnePlus 15R: The performance-focused device will be available at an effective price of ₹50,999, which includes a ₹2,000 price drop and a ₹2,000 bank discount on its usual price of ₹54,999.
OnePlus 13R: The 13R will be available at an effective price of ₹37,999, factoring in a ₹3,000 price discount and a ₹2,000 bank discount from its original ₹42,999 tag.
OnePlus 13s: OnePlus' compact flagship from last year will be available at an effective price of ₹46,999, combining a ₹5,000 price cut and a ₹3,000 bank discount on its standard ₹54,999 price.
OnePlus Nord 6: The newest addition to the Nord lineup will be available for an effective price of ₹36,999, inclusive of a ₹2,000 bank discount on its usual ₹38,999 price.
OnePlus Pad 4: The recently launched tablet drops to an effective price of ₹54,999 from its usual ₹59,999 via a ₹5,000 bank discount and comes bundled with a free OnePlus Stylo Pro worth ₹5,499.
OnePlus Pad 3: The Pad 3 will be available at an effective price of ₹48,999, down from its standard ₹49,999 via a ₹1,000 discount, and comes bundled with a complimentary Stylo 2.
OnePlus Pad Go 2: The OnePlus entry-level tablet is dropping to an effective price of ₹24,999, courtesy of a ₹1,000 price cut and a ₹2,000 bank discount on its ₹27,999 price, and includes a free Go 2 Stylo.
OnePlus Pad Lite: The entry-level tablet can be bought at an effective price of ₹14,999, including a ₹1,000 price discount and a ₹2,000 bank discount on its usual price of ₹17,999.
|Category
|Product
|Usual Price (Rs)
|Price Discount (Rs)
|Instant Bank Discount (Rs)
|Net Effective Price (Rs)
|Smartphone
|OnePlus 15
|77,999
|0
|4,000
|73,999
|Smartphone
|OnePlus 15R
|54,999
|2,000
|2,000
|50,999
|Smartphone
|OnePlus 13
|69,999
|7,000
|5,000
|57,999
|Smartphone
|OnePlus 13s
|54,999
|5,000
|3,000
|46,999
|Smartphone
|OnePlus 13R
|42,999
|3,000
|2,000
|37,999
|Smartphone
|OnePlus Nord 6
|38,999
|0
|2,000
|36,999
|Tablet
|OnePlus Pad 4
|59,999
|0
|5,000
|54,999
|Tablet
|OnePlus Pad 3
|49,999
|1,000
|0
|48,999
|Tablet
|OnePlus Pad Go 2
|27,999
|1,000
|2,000
|24,999
|Tablet
|OnePlus Pad Lite
|17,999
|1,000
|2,000
|14,999
|Audio
|OnePlus Buds Pro 3
|12,999
|1,000
|2,000
|9,999
|Audio
|OnePlus Buds 4
|6,499
|500
|400
|5,599
|Audio
|OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro
|3,999
|0
|200
|3,799
|Audio
|OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro
|3,099
|300
|150
|2,649
|Audio
|OnePlus Nord Buds 3
|2,499
|250
|150
|2,099
|Audio
|OnePlus Nord Buds 3r
|1,999
|200
|200
|1,599
|Audio
|Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC
|2,099
|100
|100
|1,899
|Audio
|Bullets Wireless Z3
|1,799
|200
|100
|1,499
Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market. <br> His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022). <br> Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip. <br><br> You can find Aman on <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/aman-gupta-894180214">LinkedIn</a> and on X at <a href="https://x.com/nobugsfound">@nobugsfound</a>, or reach him via email at <a href="aman.gupta@htdigital.in">aman.gupta@htdigital.in</a>.
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