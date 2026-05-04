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OnePlus Summer sale announced: Top discounts on OnePlus 15, OnePlus 13, Nord series, tablets and TWS

OnePlus announces a Summer Sale starting May 8, offering significant discounts on smartphones, tablets, and audio products. 

Aman Gupta
Updated4 May 2026, 03:12 PM IST
OnePlus 15 comes in three colour variants
OnePlus 15 comes in three colour variants
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With Flipkart and Amazon sales around the corner, OnePlus has announced its offers on smartphones, tablets, and audio products. The new sale from OnePlus brings massive price cuts across the OnePlus 15 lineup, Nord series, and OnePlus Pad series, along with TWS and wireless earphones.

The company is also offering various deals, including instant bank discounts and no-cost EMI during the offer period.

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OnePlus Summer sale: Start date and bank offers

The OnePlus Summer Sale is all set to kick off from 8th May at midnight. The deals will be live across multiple channels, including OnePlus.in, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon, and Flipkart, alongside platforms like Myntra and Blinkit for audio products.

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Top smartphone deals:

OnePlus is offering a number of deals across many popular smartphones, including the OnePlus 15, OnePlus 13, and the OnePlus Nord lineup, among others.

OnePlus 15: OnePlus' latest flagship will be available to buy at an effective price of 73,999, including a 4,000 instant discount on the phone's usual price of 77,999.

OnePlus 13: Last year's OnePlus flagship is receiving a 7,000 instant discount along with a 5,000 instant bank discount, taking the effective price to 57,999.

OnePlus 15R: The performance-focused device will be available at an effective price of 50,999, which includes a 2,000 price drop and a 2,000 bank discount on its usual price of 54,999.

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OnePlus 13R: The 13R will be available at an effective price of 37,999, factoring in a 3,000 price discount and a 2,000 bank discount from its original 42,999 tag.

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OnePlus 13s: OnePlus' compact flagship from last year will be available at an effective price of 46,999, combining a 5,000 price cut and a 3,000 bank discount on its standard 54,999 price.

OnePlus Nord 6: The newest addition to the Nord lineup will be available for an effective price of 36,999, inclusive of a 2,000 bank discount on its usual 38,999 price.

OnePlus Pad 4: The recently launched tablet drops to an effective price of 54,999 from its usual 59,999 via a 5,000 bank discount and comes bundled with a free OnePlus Stylo Pro worth 5,499.

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OnePlus Pad 3: The Pad 3 will be available at an effective price of 48,999, down from its standard 49,999 via a 1,000 discount, and comes bundled with a complimentary Stylo 2.

OnePlus Pad Go 2: The OnePlus entry-level tablet is dropping to an effective price of 24,999, courtesy of a 1,000 price cut and a 2,000 bank discount on its 27,999 price, and includes a free Go 2 Stylo.

OnePlus Pad Lite: The entry-level tablet can be bought at an effective price of 14,999, including a 1,000 price discount and a 2,000 bank discount on its usual price of 17,999.

CategoryProductUsual Price (Rs)Price Discount (Rs)Instant Bank Discount (Rs)Net Effective Price (Rs)
SmartphoneOnePlus 1577,99904,00073,999
SmartphoneOnePlus 15R54,9992,0002,00050,999
SmartphoneOnePlus 1369,9997,0005,00057,999
SmartphoneOnePlus 13s54,9995,0003,00046,999
SmartphoneOnePlus 13R42,9993,0002,00037,999
SmartphoneOnePlus Nord 638,99902,00036,999
TabletOnePlus Pad 459,99905,00054,999
TabletOnePlus Pad 349,9991,000048,999
TabletOnePlus Pad Go 227,9991,0002,00024,999
TabletOnePlus Pad Lite17,9991,0002,00014,999
AudioOnePlus Buds Pro 312,9991,0002,0009,999
AudioOnePlus Buds 46,4995004005,599
AudioOnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro3,99902003,799
AudioOnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro3,0993001502,649
AudioOnePlus Nord Buds 32,4992501502,099
AudioOnePlus Nord Buds 3r1,9992002001,599
AudioBullets Wireless Z2 ANC2,0991001001,899
AudioBullets Wireless Z31,7992001001,499

About the Author

Aman Gupta

Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More

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