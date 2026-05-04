OnePlus Summer sale announced: Top discounts on OnePlus 15, OnePlus 13, Nord series, tablets and TWS

With Flipkart and Amazon sales around the corner, OnePlus has announced its offers on smartphones, tablets, and audio products. The new sale from OnePlus brings massive price cuts across the OnePlus 15 lineup, Nord series, and OnePlus Pad series, along with TWS and wireless earphones.

The company is also offering various deals, including instant bank discounts and no-cost EMI during the offer period.

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OnePlus Summer sale: Start date and bank offers The OnePlus Summer Sale is all set to kick off from 8th May at midnight. The deals will be live across multiple channels, including OnePlus.in, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon, and Flipkart, alongside platforms like Myntra and Blinkit for audio products.

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Top smartphone deals: OnePlus is offering a number of deals across many popular smartphones, including the OnePlus 15, OnePlus 13, and the OnePlus Nord lineup, among others.

OnePlus 15: OnePlus' latest flagship will be available to buy at an effective price of ₹73,999, including a ₹4,000 instant discount on the phone's usual price of ₹77,999.

OnePlus 13: Last year's OnePlus flagship is receiving a ₹7,000 instant discount along with a ₹5,000 instant bank discount, taking the effective price to ₹57,999.

OnePlus 15R: The performance-focused device will be available at an effective price of ₹50,999, which includes a ₹2,000 price drop and a ₹2,000 bank discount on its usual price of ₹54,999.

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OnePlus 13R: The 13R will be available at an effective price of ₹37,999, factoring in a ₹3,000 price discount and a ₹2,000 bank discount from its original ₹42,999 tag.

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OnePlus 13s: OnePlus' compact flagship from last year will be available at an effective price of ₹46,999, combining a ₹5,000 price cut and a ₹3,000 bank discount on its standard ₹54,999 price.

OnePlus Nord 6: The newest addition to the Nord lineup will be available for an effective price of ₹36,999, inclusive of a ₹2,000 bank discount on its usual ₹38,999 price.

OnePlus Pad 4: The recently launched tablet drops to an effective price of ₹54,999 from its usual ₹59,999 via a ₹5,000 bank discount and comes bundled with a free OnePlus Stylo Pro worth ₹5,499.

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OnePlus Pad 3: The Pad 3 will be available at an effective price of ₹48,999, down from its standard ₹49,999 via a ₹1,000 discount, and comes bundled with a complimentary Stylo 2.

OnePlus Pad Go 2: The OnePlus entry-level tablet is dropping to an effective price of ₹24,999, courtesy of a ₹1,000 price cut and a ₹2,000 bank discount on its ₹27,999 price, and includes a free Go 2 Stylo.

OnePlus Pad Lite: The entry-level tablet can be bought at an effective price of ₹14,999, including a ₹1,000 price discount and a ₹2,000 bank discount on its usual price of ₹17,999.

Category Product Usual Price (Rs) Price Discount (Rs) Instant Bank Discount (Rs) Net Effective Price (Rs) Smartphone OnePlus 15 77,999 0 4,000 73,999 Smartphone OnePlus 15R 54,999 2,000 2,000 50,999 Smartphone OnePlus 13 69,999 7,000 5,000 57,999 Smartphone OnePlus 13s 54,999 5,000 3,000 46,999 Smartphone OnePlus 13R 42,999 3,000 2,000 37,999 Smartphone OnePlus Nord 6 38,999 0 2,000 36,999 Tablet OnePlus Pad 4 59,999 0 5,000 54,999 Tablet OnePlus Pad 3 49,999 1,000 0 48,999 Tablet OnePlus Pad Go 2 27,999 1,000 2,000 24,999 Tablet OnePlus Pad Lite 17,999 1,000 2,000 14,999 Audio OnePlus Buds Pro 3 12,999 1,000 2,000 9,999 Audio OnePlus Buds 4 6,499 500 400 5,599 Audio OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro 3,999 0 200 3,799 Audio OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro 3,099 300 150 2,649 Audio OnePlus Nord Buds 3 2,499 250 150 2,099 Audio OnePlus Nord Buds 3r 1,999 200 200 1,599 Audio Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC 2,099 100 100 1,899 Audio Bullets Wireless Z3 1,799 200 100 1,499