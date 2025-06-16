OnePlus to launch Nord 5, CE5, and Buds 4 on July 8: Here's what all to expect

OnePlus has confirmed the upcoming launch of three new products — the OnePlus Nord 5, Nord CE5, and OnePlus Buds 4, set to be unveiled on 8 July 2025 at 2 PM IST.

For the first time in the Nord series, a Snapdragon 8 series chipset will be integrated. The Nord 5 will run on the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Mobile Platform, built on a 4nm architecture, and paired with LPDDR5X RAM. According to company claims, the device will be capable of running Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) at a native 90fps, with frame interpolation support reaching up to 144fps.

To address heating concerns, the Nord 5 incorporates a Cryo-Velocity VC cooling system with a 7,300 mm² heat dissipation area and graphene-based thermals said to be on par with the OnePlus 13. The manufacturer rates the thermal conductivity efficiency at 1,800W/m-K.

In terms of power, the Nord 5 is expected to house a 7,000mAh battery — a significant increase from the Nord 4’s 5,500mAh capacity — and support 100W fast charging. If accurate, this would mark a notable development for users requiring extended battery life and quick top-ups.

Improvements are also anticipated in the camera department. Leaked specifications suggest a dual rear setup featuring a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) alongside an 8MP ultra-wide lens. A 16MP front-facing camera is expected to handle selfies and video calls.

On the audio front, the OnePlus Buds 4 will introduce features typically reserved for premium earphones. Key highlights include dual drivers, dual DACs, support for Hi-Res LHDC 5.0, and 3D Audio. For mobile gaming enthusiasts, the earbuds will offer a 47ms ultra-low latency mode. The Buds 4 will be available in Zen Green and Storm Grey colour options.