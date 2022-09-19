OnePlus to soon brings its first smartwatch under Nord series

In the shared image, one can see a rectangular-shaped dial of the watch with round corners. A multifunctional button can also be seen placed on the right edge of the device. The teaser page also has multiple hints about the features that are expected on OnePlus Nord Smartwatch. For example, it says that on September 20, the company may reveal what appears to be an unlock feature of the smartwatch. Likewise, it may reveal display features on September 24.