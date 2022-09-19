OnePlus to soon brings its first smartwatch under Nord series

OnePlus to soon brings its first smartwatch under Nord series2 min read . 04:24 PM IST
- OnePlus has created a teaser page with a Notify Me button for those who are interested in timely updates from OnePlus about the soon launching Nord Smartwatch.
Smartphone brand OnePlus is set to launch its first Nord series smartwatch in India. The company has started teasing the device via its official social media channels. “Get Moving with the all new OnePlus Nord Smartwatch. Coming Soon!", the company said in a Twitter post. It has also shared a link to the upcoming device’s web page that gives a first glimpse of the smartwatch. The teaser page also has a Notify Me button for those who are interested in timely updates from OnePlus about the soon launching Nord Smartwatch.
Smartphone brand OnePlus is set to launch its first Nord series smartwatch in India. The company has started teasing the device via its official social media channels. “Get Moving with the all new OnePlus Nord Smartwatch. Coming Soon!", the company said in a Twitter post. It has also shared a link to the upcoming device’s web page that gives a first glimpse of the smartwatch. The teaser page also has a Notify Me button for those who are interested in timely updates from OnePlus about the soon launching Nord Smartwatch.
In the shared image, one can see a rectangular-shaped dial of the watch with round corners. A multifunctional button can also be seen placed on the right edge of the device. The teaser page also has multiple hints about the features that are expected on OnePlus Nord Smartwatch. For example, it says that on September 20, the company may reveal what appears to be an unlock feature of the smartwatch. Likewise, it may reveal display features on September 24.
In the shared image, one can see a rectangular-shaped dial of the watch with round corners. A multifunctional button can also be seen placed on the right edge of the device. The teaser page also has multiple hints about the features that are expected on OnePlus Nord Smartwatch. For example, it says that on September 20, the company may reveal what appears to be an unlock feature of the smartwatch. Likewise, it may reveal display features on September 24.
OnePlus Nord Smartwatch is expected to come with a unique-looking strap. It is tipped to come in three colour options: Back, White and Gold. Health features on the device may include an SpO2 sensor, a heart rate monitoring sensor, a sleep tracker, workout tracker along with dedicated exercise monitor. The smartwatch may also offer daily activity tracking, and Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity.
OnePlus Nord Smartwatch is expected to come with a unique-looking strap. It is tipped to come in three colour options: Back, White and Gold. Health features on the device may include an SpO2 sensor, a heart rate monitoring sensor, a sleep tracker, workout tracker along with dedicated exercise monitor. The smartwatch may also offer daily activity tracking, and Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity.
On the pricing front, OnePlus Nord Smartwatch is said to be an affordable device. It is likely to be priced below ₹10,000. For comparison, the OnePlus Smartwatch carries a price tag of ₹14,999.
On the pricing front, OnePlus Nord Smartwatch is said to be an affordable device. It is likely to be priced below ₹10,000. For comparison, the OnePlus Smartwatch carries a price tag of ₹14,999.
Meanwhile, OnePlus is expected to launch its OnePlus 11 series in December this year. Reportedly, the alleged OnePlus 11 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Moreover, it is expected that OnePlus could launch two phones soon which are the OnePlus 11 and the OnePlus 11 Pro.
Meanwhile, OnePlus is expected to launch its OnePlus 11 series in December this year. Reportedly, the alleged OnePlus 11 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Moreover, it is expected that OnePlus could launch two phones soon which are the OnePlus 11 and the OnePlus 11 Pro.