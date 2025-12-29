OnePlus Turbo 6 unveiled with 165Hz display and 9,000mAh battery: here's what we know so far

OnePlus has unveiled its highly anticipated OnePlus Turbo 6 in China and has also set a launch date for the gaming-focused device. The new device was earlier confirmed by OnePlus China President Li Jie Louis, who stated that the device would deliver “terrifying performance, endurance, and gaming experience”.

OnePlus Turbo 6 specifications: OnePlus Turbo 6 has been confirmed to come with a 1.5K 165Hz display, ending earlier rumours that the new gaming-focused device could come with a 144Hz refresh rate. As for durability, the Turbo 6 comes with the same IP68, IP69, and IP69K water and dust resistance ratings as the OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 15R. The device packs an in-display optical fingerprint scanner for unlocking.

The power button and volume rockers are seen on the right, while it is likely that the left-hand side of the device could house the Plus Key, the programmable button seen on recent OnePlus devices. The global version of the device is also likely to run on OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16.

The device will be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, which is the same SoC seen on the likes of iQOO Neo 10 and the Oppo K13 Turbo Pro. The device is paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage.

On the optics front, the phone comes with a 50MP primary shooter and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens. It packs a 32MP shooter on the front for selfies and video calls.

View full Image OnePlus Turbo 6

The headline feature of the Turbo 6 is a massive 9,000mAh battery, the biggest ever so far in a OnePlus phone, paired with 80W SUPERVOOC wired fast charging and 27W reverse wired charging.

As for the design, the Turbo 6 comes with a squarish camera island with curved edges, similar to the new design that OnePlus has adopted from the OnePlus 13s onwards. The camera island features a dual-camera setup and a flash.

OnePlus Turbo 6 launch date: OnePlus Turbo 6 will debut in China on 8 January. While OnePlus has not confirmed if the device will debut in India, earlier reports suggest that it could be rebranded as the OnePlus Nord 6 for Indian audiences. A report from Android Headlines suggested that the phone could launch around early March, possibly during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona.