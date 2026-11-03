OnePlus Turbo 7 tipped to launch in December with Snapdragon 8 Gen 6, 200MP camera and 185Hz display

OnePlus is reportedly preparing to launch the Turbo 7 in China in December 2026, bringing major upgrades to its performance-focused smartphone lineup. According to Chinese tipster Smart Pikachu, the upcoming handset could be among the first smartphones to feature Qualcomm's unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 6 chipset. The phone is also expected to have a 200 MP back camera sensor and a 185 Hz refresh rate display.

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The new smartphone will replace the OnePlus Turbo 6, which was introduced in China back in January 2026. The upcoming model may be aimed at gamers and power users, with its upgraded processor and high-refresh-rate display. OnePlus hasn't announced the launch date or specs. A global version is also rumoured to be in the works, which may be released as the OnePlus 16R.

OnePlus Turbo 7 specifications (expected) In a post on Chinese microblogging platform Weibo, tipster Smart Pikachu shared details about the upcoming OnePlus smartphone. The Turbo 7 is likely to have a 200 MP rear camera and a glass back panel. The device might not have a periscope telephoto camera, which could affect its long-range zoom functions.

The screen is tipped to offer a maximum refresh rate of 185Hz in China. The global variant could feature a lower 165 Hz refresh rate. The screen size, battery capacity and charging rates are still unknown.

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The new leak comes after a previous report from Digital Chat Station indicated a OnePlus Turbo 7 Pro with a 6.78-inch display, a 185 Hz refresh rate, a 200 MP camera, and a battery capacity of at least 9,000 mAh. It remains unclear whether these specifications belong to the same device or a separate Pro variant.

Also Read | OnePlus Ace 7 may challenge gaming phones with built-in fan and 185Hz display

OnePlus Turbo 7 vs OnePlus Turbo 6: What to expect For context, the OnePlus Turbo 6 was launched in China on January 8, 2026, with a starting price of CNY 2,099 (approximately ₹30,000). It has Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, a 6.78-inch display with a 165 Hz refresh rate, a 50 MP primary camera and a 9,000 mAh battery.

If the newest leak is accurate, the Turbo 7 might add enhancements with regard to processing power, camera resolution and display performance.

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OnePlus Turbo 7 could face competition from iQOO The upcoming OnePlus handset may be able to compete with the rumoured iQOO Z12 Turbo running Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 6 chipset. The iQOO could come with a 6.59-inch high-refresh-rate display, an approximately 10,000mAh battery, and an integrated cooling fan that is being tested, according to reports.

OnePlus might focus on capturing resolution and display capabilities, while iQOO might focus on battery life and thermal management. Its global launch timeline and possible OnePlus 16R branding remain unconfirmed.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.