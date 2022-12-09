Expanding its range of smart TVs in India, OnePlus has launched Y1S Pro 4K TV with 55-inch screen. The all-new variant will join the existing 43-inch and 50-inch display models. The smart TV boasts of features such as OnePlus Connect 2.0, OxygenPlay 2.0 along with access to 230+ Live channels and 24 watt audio output.

OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro price and offers

OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro smart TV carries a price tag of ₹39,999. It can be purchased in the country from December 13 onwards at 12pm. It will be available via OnePlus.in and Flipkart along with offline OnePlus Experience stores and major retail stores across the country.

As part of the introductory offer, OnePlus has announced an instant discount of ₹3,000 with ICICI Bank credit card as well as credit/debit card EMI transactions. The company is also giving up to nine months of no-cost EMI on the TV’s purchase with leading bank cards.

OnePlus Y1S Pro 4K 55-inch smart TV features

OnePlus Y1S Pro 55-inch smart TV comes with a 55-inch 4K UHD LED screen. The smart TV features a bezel-less design and comes with display features like HDR10+ decoding, HDR10, and HLG formats. There is support for Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and MEMC as well.

For audio output, the device can offer 24 watt audio output. It has support for Dolby Atmos as well. The smart TV runs on OxygenPlay 2.0 based on Android TV 10 and has Google Assistant built-in. It also works with Amazon Alexa. It is powered by a 64-bit Mediatek MT9216 processor. It packs 2GB RAM with 8GB internal storage capacity.

OnePlus television is equipped with the company’s in-house Gamma Engine, which promises to fine-tune the visuals offering dynamic colours and contrast. For connectivity, the smart TV comes with 3x HDMI (with ARC support on HDMI1), 2x USB, Optical, and Ethernet. Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, 2.4GHz + 5GHz, Bluetooth 5.0 LE are wireless connectivity features.

OnePlus Y1S Pro 55-inch smart TV offers access to 30 live channels and comes with different modes like eye care mode and kids mode.