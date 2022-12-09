OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro launches in India: Price and offers available1 min read . Updated: 09 Dec 2022, 11:22 PM IST
- OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro smart TV carries a price tag of ₹39,999. It can be purchased from December 13 onwards at 12pm.
Expanding its range of smart TVs in India, OnePlus has launched Y1S Pro 4K TV with 55-inch screen. The all-new variant will join the existing 43-inch and 50-inch display models. The smart TV boasts of features such as OnePlus Connect 2.0, OxygenPlay 2.0 along with access to 230+ Live channels and 24 watt audio output.