OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro launches in India: Price and offers available

For audio output, the device can offer 24 watt audio output. It has support for Dolby Atmos as well. The smart TV runs on OxygenPlay 2.0 based on Android TV 10 and has Google Assistant built-in. It also works with Amazon Alexa. It is powered by a 64-bit Mediatek MT9216 processor. It packs 2GB RAM with 8GB internal storage capacity.