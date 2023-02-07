OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro, OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro introduced in India: All details

OnePlus has unveiled its OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro along with the OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro at the OnePlus Cloud 11 event in New Delhi. The OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro comes with a 65-inch display and features a 120Hz refresh rate with HDR screen. While the OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro comes with hot-swappable mechanical switches.

OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro: Price and features

The OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro is priced at ₹99,999 in India. Pre-order for the smart TV will begin on March 06, 2023 with availability from March 10, 2023. The OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro, the 4K QLED smart TV now gets a 64-inches of display, 120Hz refresh rate HDR screen along with DCI-P3 97 per cent wide colour gamut.

This smart television comes with an integrated horizontal soundbar with 70W of audio output simulated by a 2.1-channel stereo distribution. Interestingly, the device also gets an integrated 30W subwoofer at the back for an enhanced bass support which. It is tuned by Dynaudio and certified by Dolby Atmos.

The OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro is powered by a MediaTek 4K image processor, combined with 3GB of memory and 32GB flash storage. The smart TV gets three HDMI ports and it runs on Google TV based on Android 11. It will be custom-tuned by oxygenPlay 2.0 with 21 content partners and more than 250 live channels for viewers in India. Moreover, the smart TV also comes with the OnePlus Connect 2.0 which will feature controlling of TV via the company's smart devices.

OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro: Features

The OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro comes with an old-school design and gets mechanical switch keys. It also gets a red toggle to the top right and its switches are hot-swappable, as per OnePlus. The company revealed that it can support both Windows and Mac platforms. Speaking of its price, OnePlus has not officially revealed the price of its OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro.

OnePlus has also introduced its first ever tablet called OnePlus Pad at its OnePlus Cloud 11 event in New Delhi. The smart tablet from OnePlus features a 144Hz display with 67W charging. It is powered by a Dimensity 9000 chipset.