OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro, OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro introduced in India: All details
- The OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro comes with a 65-inch display and features a 120Hz refresh rate with HDR screen.
- While the OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro comes with hot-swappable mechanical switches.
OnePlus has unveiled its OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro along with the OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro at the OnePlus Cloud 11 event in New Delhi. The OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro comes with a 65-inch display and features a 120Hz refresh rate with HDR screen. While the OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro comes with hot-swappable mechanical switches.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×