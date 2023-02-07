OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro, OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro introduced in India: All details

The OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro is powered by a MediaTek 4K image processor, combined with 3GB of memory and 32GB flash storage. The smart TV gets three HDMI ports and it runs on Google TV based on Android 11. It will be custom-tuned by oxygenPlay 2.0 with 21 content partners and more than 250 live channels for viewers in India. Moreover, the smart TV also comes with the OnePlus Connect 2.0 which will feature controlling of TV via the company's smart devices.