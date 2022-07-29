OnePlus tweets specifications of OnePlus 10T 5G: Here’s what you should know

The Chinese smartphone brand will launch the phone on August 03, 2022, at 7:30 PM IST, featuring 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM with 256 GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage capabilities.
Ahead of the launch, OnePlus started teasing the specifications of the OnePlus 10T 5G. The Chinese smartphone brand will launch the phone on August 03, 2022, at 7:30 PM IST. OnePlus has tweeted that the upcoming OnePlus 10T 5G would be featuring 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM with 256 GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage capabilities.
The handset brand had already confirmed that the smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It will feature a 120 Hz refresh rate. OnePlus’s new device would be launched in India with two color options.
OnePlus claims that its upcoming OnePlus 10T 5G would have the capabilities that can allow users to “juggle up to 35 apps" at once. The brand has also revealed that the device will be powered with AI System Booster 2.1. In order to make the gaming experience better, the handset will get HyperBoost feature.
OnePlus is all set to launch the phone on August 03, 2022 at 07:30 PM IST. The upcoming handset will be launched during the New York City launch event. Interestingly, OnePlus will also unveil OxygenOS 13.
The OnePlus 10T 5G will be available in the Indian markets from August 03, 2022, on Amazon for pre-bookings. Available in Moonstone Black and Jade Green color, the OnePlus 10T 5G is ready to shine among Indian consumers.
Reportedly, The OnePlus 10T 5G would feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with full HD+ screen resolution. It can come with a 4,800mAh powerful batter backup with 150W superfast charging support.
The upcoming device is said to come with triple rear camera features with a Sony IMX766 sensor of 50-megapixel, supported by optical and electronic image stabilisation.
OnePlus plans to feature the company’s new image clarity engine feature with the upcoming OnePlus 10T 5G. It is believed that the Chinese brand will use the HDR 5.0 and TurboRAW algorithms, according to the OnePlus.
