OnePlus unveils Diwali offers on OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13s, Nord 5, Pad 3 and more

OnePlus has announced Diwali 2025 offers on smartphones, tablets, and audio products, with discounts on the OnePlus 13, 13R, 13s, Nord CE 5, and Pad 2. Notable price drops and bank offers make these devices appealing for budget-conscious consumers.

Aman Gupta
Updated15 Oct 2025, 10:18 PM IST
OnePLus Nord CE 5 will be available at an effective price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>21,999
OnePLus Nord CE 5 will be available at an effective price of ₹21,999(Aman Gupta)

OnePlus has announced offers on its smartphones, tablets, and audio products ahead of Diwali 2025. Among the top discounted products during the sale include the OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13s, OnePlus Nord CE 5, and OnePlus Pad 2.

​OnePlus Diwali offers:

​OnePlus 13:

​The OnePlus 13 launched at a price of 69,999 for the base variant and will be listed at 61,999 during the upcoming sale. There will also be a 4,000 bank offer, taking the effective price to 57,749.

​You can read my detailed thoughts on the OnePlus 13 here. But suffice to say that the OnePlus 13 offers banger value for money at this price, with the only caveat being that its successor, the OnePlus 15, is expected to make its debut in India soon, which makes it slightly less appealing at this point.

OnePlus 13 design

​OnePlus 13R:

​The OnePlus 13R launched at a starting price of 42,999 in India and will be available for 36,999 during the sale period. With the 2,250 bank discount on EMI transactions, the phone can be purchased for 35,749.

​My detailed thoughts on the OnePlus 13R can be read here, but if you have a strict budget of around 40,000, this is perhaps the best device that you can buy at this point. The caveat that I pointed out about the OnePlus 13 also applies here, since OnePlus usually launches its flagship and the R series device together.

OnePlus 13R features a boxy frame

​OnePlus 13s:

​The OnePlus 13s debuted in India at a price of 54,999 and will be listed at 50,999 during the sale period. The discount on EMI transactions takes the effective price to 47,749.

​My detailed thoughts on the OnePlus 13s can be read here. If I were to give a one-line reading here, I'd say if you can compromise with having no ultra-wide lens and IP65 rating, this is a very good device in its segment, with perhaps the best in-hand feel you can get even under the sub- 70,000 price bracket.

OnePlus 13s comes powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor

​OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE 5:

​The OnePlus Nord 5 launched at 31,999 and will be listed for 30,999. The bank discount will take it to an effective price of 28,999. At this price, the Nord 5 is perhaps the most all-round phone you can get with a balanced processor, decent cameras, long battery life, and most importantly, a clean, feature-rich OxygenOS 15 interface that is about to get a major overhaul.

​As for the Nord CE 5, it will be available at an effective price of 21,999 after the bank discount, which makes it a very compelling option owing to its MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex processor, 7,100 mAh battery, OLED display, and decent cameras.

OnePlus Nord 5 is priced at 31,999 for the base variant

​OnePlus Pad 2:

​Launched at 36,999 around a year back, the OnePlus Pad 2 remains a compelling option. The tablet will be listed for 32,999 and can be bought at 29,999 with bank offers.

​If you have a OnePlus phone and a strict budget of around 30,000, this is perhaps the best tablet you can buy in this range with last year's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, big battery, good display and speakers, along with a great software experience that OxygenOS promises.

OnePlus Pad 2 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 gen 3 chipset.

​OnePlus Pad Lite and OnePlus Pad 3:

​The OnePlus Pad 3 will be available at an effective price of 42,999 and is at the cutting edge of what Android tablets can offer. If you have that kind of budget for a tablet, this is perhaps the product for you. You can read my detailed thoughts on the Pad 3 here.

OnePlus Pad 3 with its keyboard

​The OnePlus Pad Lite will be available for an effective price of 11,999, and the clean, ad-free, and feature-rich experience makes it a compelling option in its segment.

​TWS:

​OnePlus Buds Pro 3 have been my daily driver for the better part of a year. The TWS, which were launched at 11,999, will be available at an effective price of 7,999. At this price, the Buds Pro 3 are an irresistible deal in my opinion.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 have a unique design.

​The Nord Buds 4 are also getting a decent discount during the sale and will be available at an effective price of 4,799. They can be a good option for someone who has a strict budget of under 5,000. While they don't have much of the charm of the Buds Pro 3, the Buds 4 do come with very good sound quality for its price—perhaps even the best.

​OnePlus Diwali sale details:

​The OnePlus Diwali sale will begin from 17 October, and customers will be able to avail offers across OnePlus' own website, the company's experience stores, Amazon, Reliance Digital, Bajaj Electronics, Croma, Vijay Sales, and more.

​The IoT products and tablets can also be bought from Flipkart, Myntra, and Blinkit.

