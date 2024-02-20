 OnePlus Watch 2 teased by the company, likely to launch on Feb 26: All we know so far | Mint
OnePlus Watch 2 teased by the company, likely to launch on Feb 26: All we know so far

OnePlus Watch 2 has been teased by the company via a post on X (formerly Twitter) and rumors suggest that the new smartwatch may be launched at the Mobile World Congress (MWC).

OnePlus Watch 2 is expected to be launched on February 26.
The flurry of product launches doesn't seem to be coming to an end, with the Chinese smartphone maker now teasing a new smartwatch via its official X (formerly Twitter) account. Notably, the teased product is expected to be the OnePlus Watch 2, which will be the successor to the original OnePlus Watch, which made its debut in India in 2021. The news of the next product launch comes less than a month after OnePlus launched its flagship OnePlus 12 series in India on 23 January.

Sharing the teaser image for the new product via its X account, OnePlus wrote, “It’s about time". Although OnePlus hasn't officially confirmed the name of the upcoming product, it is highly anticipated that the latest product from the company will be the OnePlus Watch 2. The teaser image also leaves little room for doubt given that there are round display panel and 2 buttons to the left. 

Meanwhile, as per tipster Max Jambor the OnePlus Watch 2 will launch on February 26 at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona.

OnePlus has also opened a new community post with the caption "What is this? Wrong answers only. Best wrong answer wins the right prize" along with a teaser image. Notably, the contest which is open to all users from India, North America and Europe will end on January 26 at 5 pm IST, suggesting that the rumors about the February 26 launch date might turn out to be true. 

Earlier reports suggest that the 1.43-inch AMOLED display and is expected to pack a larger 402 mAh battery, running on WearOS. The smartwatch is expected to feature IP68 water and dust resistance.

 

