MWC 2024: OnePlus Watch 2 with up to 100 hours of battery life launched, price starts at ₹24,999: All you need to know
OnePlu Watch 2 with up to 100 hours of battery life and Snapdragon W5 processor has been launched in India with a starting price of ₹24,999. The company is also running many launch offers taking the effective price to ₹22,999.
OnePlus has unveiled its second-generation watch at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona. The OnePlus Watch 2 comes with numerous upgrades over its predecessor, which debuted in India in 2021, including longer battery life, better design, improved features and runs on Google's latest Wear OS 4.