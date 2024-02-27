OnePlus has unveiled its second-generation watch at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona. The OnePlus Watch 2 comes with numerous upgrades over its predecessor, which debuted in India in 2021, including longer battery life, better design, improved features and runs on Google's latest Wear OS 4. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

OnePlus Watch 2 design: Inspired by the OnePlus 12 series design, the latest OnePlus Watch 2 comes with a 2.5D sapphire crystal cover, while the watch's chassis is made of US military standard MIL-STD-810H stainless steel. The latest smartwatch also boasts IP68 water and dust resistance, and weighs in at around 49g without the strap and around 80g with the strap.

OnePlus Watch 2 Specifications: The OnePlus Watch 2 features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels and up to 600 nits of peak brightness. The latest smartwatch runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon W5 SoC along with the BES 2700 MCU Efficiency chipset. According to OnePlus, the Snapdragon chipset is used for powerful tasks such as handling Google apps, while the Efficiency chipset is used for background activity and simple tasks. As mentioned above, the OnePlus Watch 2 runs on Google's Wear OS 4 and is paired with a single 2GB RAM and 32GB storage option.

The OnePlus Watch 2 is equipped with a 500 mAh battery, which is said to deliver up to 100 hours of battery life in 'smart mode' and up to 48 hours of battery life in 'heavy use'. OnePlus claims that the Watch 2 can be fully charged in 60 minutes using a 7.5W VOOC fast charger.

OnePlus Watch 2 price in India: The OnePlus Watch 2 is priced at ₹24,999 in India and will be available on all major online platforms including Amazon, Flipkart, Reliance, Croma and OnePlus Experience stores from 12pm on 4 March 2024 through an open sale.

OnePlus is also offering a ₹2,000 instant discount on purchasing the Watch 2 while making payment with the ICICI Bank OneCard. The company is also giving an additional ₹1,000 discount for customers who link their device to the Red Cable Club between February 26th and March 31st.

