OnePlus Watch 3 tipped to launch globally with OnePlus 13 and 13R. All we know so far
The OnePlus 13 has been launched in China, with expectations of a global release. It is rumored to be paired with the OnePlus Watch 3. The device features a 6.82-inch display, Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, and a powerful 6,000mAh battery.
OnePlus has already launched its flagship OnePlus 13 smartphone in China and its availability in India and global markets is now awaited. Traditionally, OnePlus pairs its flagship number model with a more affordable ‘R’ series variant. This year, however, the company might also introduce a new smartwatch alongside the OnePlus 13 lineup.