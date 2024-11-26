The OnePlus 13 has been launched in China, with expectations of a global release. It is rumored to be paired with the OnePlus Watch 3. The device features a 6.82-inch display, Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, and a powerful 6,000mAh battery.

OnePlus has already launched its flagship OnePlus 13 smartphone in China and its availability in India and global markets is now awaited. Traditionally, OnePlus pairs its flagship number model with a more affordable 'R' series variant. This year, however, the company might also introduce a new smartwatch alongside the OnePlus 13 lineup.

According to a leak by tipster Yogesh Brar, OnePlus is planning to launch the OnePlus Watch 3 alongside the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R globally. However, the tipster did not give a timeline for when the three devices will be launched in India or other global markets.

For the uninitiated, OnePlus Watch 2 was not launched with the OnePlus 12 series in January this year. Instead, the smartwatch made its debut at MWC 2024 in late February.

When will OnePlus 13 launch in India? OnePlus typically launches its number series in China in December and then brings them to India in January. However, this year, the company advanced the OnePlus 13 launch in China to October in order to capitalise on the hype surrounding the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset that powers the smartphone.

Although OnePlus has yet to confirm the India launch date for the OnePlus 13 series, with the first Snapdragon 8 Elite devices already hitting the Indian market, the OnePlus 13 is likely to follow soon.

OnePlus 13 specifications: While the official specifications of the OnePlus 13 in India are yet to be revealed, the specs of the China variant could provide a fair idea of what to expect from the flagship device.

OnePlus 13 features a 6.82-inch BOE X2 2K+ AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, 2160Hz PWM dimming, and the world’s first DisplayMate A++ rating.

The OnePlus 13 includes a triple camera setup on the back, featuring a Sony LYT 808 primary sensor, a 50MP Sony LYT600 telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultra-wide angle lens. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 32MP Sony IMX612 front-facing camera.

As mentioned earlier, the OnePlus 13 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, with an impressive AnTuTu score of 3.18 million. The device supports up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

The OnePlus 13 is rated IP68 and IP69 for water and dust resistance. It also includes an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, an upgrade from the optical sensor seen on the OnePlus 12.