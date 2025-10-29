OnePlus 15 with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, OxygenOS 16 to launch in India on 13 November: Price, specs and what to expect

OnePlus has confirmed that its latest flagship, the OnePlus 15, will launch in India on November 13. The phone had launched just a few days ago in China, and the official announcement confirms that OnePlus is breaking away from its January launch cycle in India that it followed for a few years.

​While OnePlus had earlier only shown the OnePlus 15 in two shades, the official announcement confirms that all three of the colours launched in China will be making their way to India. In case you aren't aware, the OnePlus 15 launched in China a few days ago in Sand Storm, Infinite Black, and Ultra Violet shades.

​As confirmed earlier, the OnePlus 15 will be the first phone to launch with OxygenOS 16 out of the box. The phone will be running on the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor with Adreno 840 GPU.

​The OnePlus 15 ditches the alert slider from last year in favour of the new Plus Key, which is a capacitive multi-function key similar to the Action Button on the iPhones. The circular camera ring is gone as well in favour of a squarish camera module, and if you look closely, there is no Hasselblad branding this time, either. That’s because OnePlus has ended its partnership with the Swedish camera manufacturer and gone ahead with its own DetailMax Engine. The results will only be clear once the phone debuts on November 13, but we have clicked a few pictures with the OnePlus 15, which are shared below.

OnePlus 15 ultra-wide angle shot

OnePlus 15 macro shot

OnePlus 15 night time shot at 3.5x zoom

OnePlus 15 Specifications ​The OnePlus 15 has already been launched in China, which gives us plenty of details into what to expect from the India variant.

​The OnePlus 15 features a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 165 Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. The phone comes with a brightness of 1,800 nits in High Brightness Mode (HBM)—i.e., when you have the phone in automatic brightness setting.

​Apart from being powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, the OnePlus 15 also gets a P3 display chip to enhance the display's performance. The phone also gets a G2 gaming network chip to improve the performance of the device while gaming, along with enhancing the network connectivity.

​The new OnePlus flagship packs a 7,300 mAh battery with support for 120W SuperVOOC wired fast charging and 50W of wireless charging.

​As for optics, the phone features a 50MP Sony IMX906 primary shooter, 50MP Samsung JN5 telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom, and 50MP Samsung OV50D ultra-wide angle lens. The front-facing shooter is a 32MP Sony IMX709 shooter with autofocus support.

​While the rear camera is capable of shooting videos at up to 8K 30 fps and 4K 120 fps, the front shooter can record a maximum of 4K 60 fps videos.

OnePlus 15 price: OnePlus 15 launched in China at the following prices:

12 GB RAM / 256 GB storage: CNY 3,999 (approx ₹49,259)

16 GB RAM / 256 GB storage: CNY 4,299 (approx ₹52,982)

12 GB RAM / 512 GB storage: CNY 4,599 (approx ₹56,704)

16 GB RAM / 512 GB storage: CNY 4,899 (approx ₹60,427)

16 GB RAM / 1 TB storage: CNY 5,399 (approx ₹66,590)

Do note that these prices do not necessarily reveal what the price of OnePlus 15 will be India. For instance, the base variant last year was priced at CNY 4,499 and began at 69,990 in India.