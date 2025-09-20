Only 3 days to go for Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Grab early laptop deals now

Big savings are coming! Early laptop deals are already live on Apple, HP, Dell, Lenovo, Asus, and Acer. Perfect time to upgrade before the big sale begins!

Early laptop deals on top brands are live before the Amazon sale.
The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is almost here, and the excitement is building with just three days to go. Shoppers can already dive into early laptop deals, making this the perfect chance to grab their favourite devices before the rush begins.

Apple MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 chip, 13.3-inch/33.74 cm Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Grey

₹54,990

Apple 2025 MacBook Air (13-inch, Apple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 8-core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB) - Midnight

₹83,990

Apple 2025 MacBook Air (15-inch, Apple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB) - Sky Blue

₹1.10L

Apple 2023 MacBook Pro (16-inch, Apple M3 Max chip with 16‑core CPU and 40‑core GPU, 48GB Unified Memory, 1TB) - Space Black

₹3.70L

Apple 2024 MacBook Pro Laptop with M4 Pro chip with 14‑core CPU and 20‑core GPU: Built for Apple Intelligence, (16.2″) Liquid Retina XDR Display, 24GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage; Space Black

₹2.40L

From Apple and HP to Lenovo, Dell, Asus, and Acer, leading brands are offering attractive discounts that make upgrading easier than ever. With prices dropping ahead of the main event, now is the time to secure the best bargains.

Apple MacBooks are available at 41% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025

Apple MacBooks are now available at up to 41% off, making this sale the perfect time to grab premium laptops with unmatched design and performance.

From students to professionals, these laptops deliver seamless productivity and powerful performance. Take advantage of bank discounts, EMI options, and exchange deals to save more.

HP laptops are available at 40% off during the Amazon Sale 2025

HP laptops are now up to 40% off on Amazon Sale, offering reliable performance and sleek designs for both work and study. This is an excellent chance to upgrade without overspending.

From compact models to high-performance machines, HP has something for everyone. Add bank card discounts, cashback, and EMI options for added savings.

Lenovo laptops are available at 48% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025

Lenovo laptops are seeing discounts of up to 48% in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025. Known for durability and innovation, these laptops are ideal for all users.

Choose from gaming, business, or student-friendly models. With No Cost EMI, bank offers, and exchange benefits, you can save even more on your purchase.

Asus laptops are available at 50% off during the Amazon Sale 2025

Asus laptops are now up to 50% off, combining performance and affordability in one package. From gaming rigs to ultra-portable notebooks, Asus offers a wide variety of choices.

This Amazon Sale is the best chance to upgrade for students, creators, and gamers. Additional discounts through bank offers and EMI make these deals even better.

Acer laptops are available at 64% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025

Acer laptops are seeing the biggest cuts, up to 64% off. Known for delivering powerful features at affordable prices, Acer models are perfect for work, play, and study.

These discounts make Acer laptops an unbeatable choice this season. Add instant discounts, cashback, and EMI offers to save even more during the sale.

Dell laptops are available at 38% off during the Amazon Sale 2025

Dell laptops are now up to 38% off, offering reliable performance, modern design, and excellent durability. Perfect for professionals and students alike, Dell remains a trusted brand.

Enjoy smooth multitasking and productivity with these discounted models. Combine Amazon sale prices with bank card offers and EMI plans to maximise savings.

The sale officially begins in just 3 days, but Amazon has already rolled out early deals so customers can start shopping without waiting for the main event.
Yes, early deals are already live with attractive discounts on laptops, allowing buyers to grab top devices at lower prices even before the sale kicks off.
Popular brands like Apple, HP, Dell, Lenovo, Asus, and Acer are offering discounts, giving buyers a wide choice of options across different price ranges.
Yes, during the main sale event, shoppers can expect additional price cuts, bank offers, and exchange deals, making laptops even more affordable.
You can buy now to lock in early discounts, but waiting for the official sale might bring deeper savings and exclusive bank cashback offers.

