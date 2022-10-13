Only 5% want to upgrade to 5G services: Localcircles survey

The department of telecommunications has nudged the operators as well as phone makers earlier this week to update with latest technologies so that the 5G roll out can happen at the earliest. Samsung said that they are working with their operator partners and are committed to rolling out OTA updates across all its 5G devices by mid-November this year while Apple said that it will start rolling out 5G services to iphone users in December this year.

