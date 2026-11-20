OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT, is reportedly moving closer to entering the global smartphone market, potentially putting it in direct competition with leading handset manufacturers such as Apple and Samsung.

The artificial intelligence company is making progress on its first smartphone, with a subsidiary of Taiwan-based Foxconn securing assembly orders for the proposed device, China's Securities Times reported. According to the report, the smartphone could be launched in late 2027 or 2028.

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The development is significant as Foxconn is one of Apple's major manufacturing partners and plays a key role in assembling iPhones.

However, neither OpenAI nor Foxconn has officially confirmed the reported smartphone project.

Foxconn subsidiary FIH Mobile to handle assembly According to the Securities Times, citing supply chain sources, FIH Mobile has secured orders related to OpenAI's smartphone project and will be responsible for assembling the finished devices.

FIH Mobile, listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under the ticker 02038.HK, is a subsidiary of Foxconn specialising in the design, manufacturing and assembly of smartphones and other electronic products.

A separate report by Cailian Press has identified three additional companies that could participate in the project. These include Luxshare Precision, Lingyi iTech and AAC Technologies.

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The companies are reportedly expected to supply components and undertake various manufacturing responsibilities beyond assembling the finished handset.

Their involvement suggests that OpenAI could be building a broader supply chain involving established electronics manufacturers.

MediaTek could become exclusive chip supplier The smartphone's processor is another important aspect of the reported hardware development.

In April, TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said OpenAI was working with MediaTek and Qualcomm on developing customised smartphone processors. At that time, mass production was expected to begin in 2028.

However, by May, Kuo indicated that the development schedule could accelerate, potentially bringing mass production forward to the first half of 2027.

The analyst also pointed towards a customised MediaTek Dimensity 9600-based processor, which could be manufactured using Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's (TSMC) advanced 2nm-class process.

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More recent reports suggest that MediaTek could emerge as the exclusive processor supplier for OpenAI's proposed smartphone.

If the reported timeline holds, the device could enter mass production before its anticipated commercial launch.

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OpenAI and Foxconn already have a partnership OpenAI and Foxconn announced a partnership last year to collaborate on AI data centre equipment.

The relationship between the two companies could provide a foundation for further cooperation in hardware manufacturing.

In late October, Foxconn chairman Young Liu said the company was discussing additional joint projects with OpenAI. However, he did not disclose details about the proposed initiatives.

While the discussions have fuelled speculation about OpenAI's hardware ambitions, neither company has confirmed that a smartphone is among the projects under consideration.

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If launched, OpenAI's first smartphone could mark a significant expansion beyond its software and AI services business, placing the ChatGPT developer in competition with established global smartphone manufacturers.