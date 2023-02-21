OnePlus 11R 5G available to pre-order in India from today: Check price, offers
- The OnePlus 11R 5G will be available to pre-order at a starting price of ₹39,999 after 12PM IST today (February 21).
OnePlus has recently launched its OnePlus 11R 5G in India at the company’s Cloud 11 event. The flagship handset comes powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and offers 100 watt fast charging support. It features a 6.7-inch OLED display with 2772 X 1240 pixels and offers 1450 nits of peak brightness.
