Oppo A1 Pro launch date announced, to be powered by Snapdragon 695

Smartphone brand Oppo is gearing up to launch a new A-series phone in its home country. Dubbed Oppo A1 Pro, the smartphone will make its debut in China on November 16. The company has launched an official teaser of the device.
According to it, the smartphone will feature a punch-hole camera cutout at the front, housing the selfie camera. In the shared poster image, Oppo A1 Pro will be equipped with a dual camera setup on the back. The handset is confirmed to come with a 108MP main camera on the rear. Here’s a list of all features that may come with Oppo A1 Pro
Oppo A1 Pro expected features
Oppo A1 Pro was recently spotted on benchmark website - Geekbench with model number PHQ110. As per the listing, the handset will come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core processor. It is the same chipset powering the Poco X4 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G.
The smartphone will be equipped with a 6.7-inch curved display panel with 120Hz refresh rate. The screen will be an AMOLED one with full HD+ resolution. Oppo A1 Pro is said to come in two RAM models. It may include 8GB RAM with 128GB storage and 12GB RAM paired with 256GB internal storage. The smartphone will offer LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 31. storage.
For optics, Oppo A1 Pro is said to come with a 108MP primary rear camera. The images show a dual camera system on the back with an LED flash. The handset is said to house a 5,000mAh battery. It may offer 67 watt fast charging support as well.