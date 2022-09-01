Oppo A15s gets a price cut of 1,500: New price

Recently, Oppo slashed the price of its Reno 7 Pro smartphone in India. Oppo Reno 7 Pro was launched in February 2022 with a price tag of ₹39,999. After the price drop, it can be purchased at ₹36,999. The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 1,080x2,400 pixels resolution. The handset comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Max octa-core processor. It is offered in a single 12GB RAM model paired with 256GB of internal memory.