Oppo A15s gets a price cut of 1,500: New price

Oppo A15s gets a price cut of ₹1,500: New price2 min read . 01:25 PM IST
- Oppo A15s comes powered by MediaTek Helio P35 processor and is equipped with a 6.52-inch HD+ screen. The display offers 1600x720p resolution and a refresh rate of 60Hz.
Oppo A15s has got a price cut in India. The smartphone’s price has slashed by ₹1,500. It is offered in two models- 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB. After the price cut, the 64GB storage variant will now retail at ₹9,990 (original price ₹11,490). While the 128GB storage model can be purchased at ₹10,990 (original price ₹12,490).
Oppo A15s has got a price cut in India. The smartphone’s price has slashed by ₹1,500. It is offered in two models- 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB. After the price cut, the 64GB storage variant will now retail at ₹9,990 (original price ₹11,490). While the 128GB storage model can be purchased at ₹10,990 (original price ₹12,490).
New prices of Oppo A15s are now live on the company’s official website - Oppo.com along with Amazon.
New prices of Oppo A15s are now live on the company’s official website - Oppo.com along with Amazon.
Oppo A15s: Specifications
Oppo A15s: Specifications
Oppo A15s was launched in December 2020. The smartphone comes powered by MediaTek Helio P35 processor and is equipped with a 6.52-inch HD+ screen. The display offers 1600x720p resolution and a refresh rate of 60Hz.
Oppo A15s was launched in December 2020. The smartphone comes powered by MediaTek Helio P35 processor and is equipped with a 6.52-inch HD+ screen. The display offers 1600x720p resolution and a refresh rate of 60Hz.
As mentioned above, the phone packs 4GB RAM coupled with 64GB ROM and 128GB ROM storage. On the camera front, Oppo A15s boasts a triple camera at the back. The camera system consists of a 13MP sensor (f/2.2 aperture), a 2MP macro sensor (f/2.4 aperture) and a 2MP depth sensor (f/2.4 aperture).
As mentioned above, the phone packs 4GB RAM coupled with 64GB ROM and 128GB ROM storage. On the camera front, Oppo A15s boasts a triple camera at the back. The camera system consists of a 13MP sensor (f/2.2 aperture), a 2MP macro sensor (f/2.4 aperture) and a 2MP depth sensor (f/2.4 aperture).
Camera features on the phone are colour filter mode, panorama mode, time-lapse mode, etc. For selfies, Oppo A15s features a 5MP sensor with f/2.4 aperture at the front. The handset runs on the company’s own ColorOS based on Android operating system.
Camera features on the phone are colour filter mode, panorama mode, time-lapse mode, etc. For selfies, Oppo A15s features a 5MP sensor with f/2.4 aperture at the front. The handset runs on the company’s own ColorOS based on Android operating system.
The device houses a 4,100mAh battery. Oppo A15s measures 164x75.4x7.9mm and weighs 175 grams. Rainbow Silver, Dynamic Black and Fancy White are the colour options of the smartphone.
The device houses a 4,100mAh battery. Oppo A15s measures 164x75.4x7.9mm and weighs 175 grams. Rainbow Silver, Dynamic Black and Fancy White are the colour options of the smartphone.
Recently, Oppo slashed the price of its Reno 7 Pro smartphone in India. Oppo Reno 7 Pro was launched in February 2022 with a price tag of ₹39,999. After the price drop, it can be purchased at ₹36,999. The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 1,080x2,400 pixels resolution. The handset comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Max octa-core processor. It is offered in a single 12GB RAM model paired with 256GB of internal memory.
Recently, Oppo slashed the price of its Reno 7 Pro smartphone in India. Oppo Reno 7 Pro was launched in February 2022 with a price tag of ₹39,999. After the price drop, it can be purchased at ₹36,999. The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 1,080x2,400 pixels resolution. The handset comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Max octa-core processor. It is offered in a single 12GB RAM model paired with 256GB of internal memory.