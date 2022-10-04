Oppo A17 debuts in India at 12,499: Check features and other details

Oppo A17 packs 4GB RAM paired with 64GB internal storage. The smartphone carries a price tag of ₹12,499. Midnight Black and Sunlight Orange are the colour options of the phone. It can be purchased via Oppo online Store along major retail outlets across the country. Oppo has announced launch offers on the purchase of Oppo A17. Buyers of the all-new Oppo phone can get up to ₹1,500 instant discount with Axis Bank, ICICI, Bank, HDFC Bank, and Kotak Bank cards.

