Oppo A17 debuts in India at 12,499: Check features and other details

Oppo has announced launch offers on the purchase of Oppo A17.
Buyers of the all-new Oppo phone can get up to ₹1,500 instant discount with Axis Bank, ICICI, Bank, HDFC Bank, and Kotak Bank cards.
Oppo A17 is now official in India. The smartphone is Oppo’s latest budget offering that comes powered by MediaTek Helio G35 processor. The handset features a leather design and is offered in two colour variants. There is a dual camera system on the back with a 50MP main sensor.
Oppo A17 price and availability
Oppo A17 packs 4GB RAM paired with 64GB internal storage. The smartphone carries a price tag of ₹12,499. Midnight Black and Sunlight Orange are the colour options of the phone. It can be purchased via Oppo online Store along major retail outlets across the country. Oppo has announced launch offers on the purchase of Oppo A17. Buyers of the all-new Oppo phone can get up to ₹1,500 instant discount with Axis Bank, ICICI, Bank, HDFC Bank, and Kotak Bank cards.
Oppo A17 specifications
Oppo A17 is a dual SIM phone. It runs on the company’s own ColorOS 12.1.1 based on Android 12 operating system. Powered by MediaTek Helio G35 octa-core processor, the smartphone is equipped with a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display with 720x1,612 pixel resolution. The screen offers up to 60Hz refresh rate and 89.8 percent body-to-screen ratio.
Oppo A17 has 4GB of RAM that can be extended up to 8GB by using the phone’s storage. The smartphone offers 64GB internal storage capacity. The storage is expandable up to 1TB using microSD card. For selfies, the handset has a 5MP camera on the front with f/2.2 aperture. Rear camera setup consists of a 50MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor with f/2.8 aperture.
The smartphone houses a 5,000mAh battery. It comes with IPX4 rated water resistant body. The device weighs 189 grams and measures 164.2x75.6x8.3mm. Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack are the connectivity features on Oppo A17. Users will get a fingerprint scanner on the back to unlock the device along with the facial recognition.
