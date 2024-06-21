Oppo launches A3 Pro in India with 50MP dual rear camera and MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. Priced at Rs. 17,999 for 8GB + 128GB model and Rs. 19,999 for 8GB + 256GB variant. Available on Oppo India online store, Amazon, Flipkart, and select offline retail outlets.

Oppo has launched the A3 Pro in India. It sports a 50MP dual rear camera setup and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset.

Pricing In India, the Oppo A3 Pro is priced at Rs. 17,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, while the 8GB + 256GB variant is available for Rs. 19,999. Starting today, the smartphone can be purchased through the Oppo India online store, Amazon, Flipkart, and select offline retail outlets.

Customers using HDFC Bank, SBI Cards, IDFC First Bank, Yes Bank, and ICICI Bank can avail up to a 10 percent instant discount on both debit and credit card transactions. There are also Zero Down Payment and no-cost EMI options, though these offers come with unspecified terms and conditions. This smartphone is offered in Moonlight Purple and Starry Black colours.

Specifications The Oppo A3 Pro in India features a 6.67-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 180Hz touch response rate, and peak brightness of 1,000 nits. It includes a Splash Touch feature that allows operation with wet hands.

Under the hood, the Indian variant is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G SoC, 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of internal storage, with virtual RAM expansion up to 16GB. The phone runs on Android 14-based ColorOS 14.

The dual rear camera setup includes a 50MP primary sensor, while the front camera is an 8MP sensor. The device is packed with AI-powered features like AI LinkBoost, which enhances network stability, and AI Eraser, which removes unwanted objects from photos.

In terms of battery, the Oppo A3 Pro is equipped with a 5,100mAh battery that supports 45W SuperVOOC wired charging. It boasts an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance and has achieved SGS Drop-Resistance and SGS Military Standard certifications. The device is 7.68mm thick and weighs 186 grams.



